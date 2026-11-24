California-based wrap company brings 20 years of experience, high-volume production capabilities & nationwide fleet expertise to the JumpSpark Partner Network.

- Brandi Flores, President of GatorwrapsWASHINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JumpSpark, a KickCharge Creative company specializing in wrap installation and comprehensive fleet management solutions, has welcomed Gatorwraps to its Partner Network, expanding its ability to support large-scale fleet graphics projects across multiple markets.Founded in 2006, Gatorwraps has grown from a three-person operation into a Nationwide wrap company serving customers across the United States and internationally. Headquartered in Ontario, California, they focus on national fleet customers needs across the US.The partnership combines KickCharge Creative's branding and truck wrap design ( services/truck-wraps/ ), JumpSpark's wrap execution and fleet management solutions and Gatorwraps' printing and installation expertise. This collaboration helps home service companies maintain consistent branding across growing fleets while providing the support needed to manage their vehicles as they expand.“We're excited to be part of the JumpSpark Partner Network and connect with companies that share our commitment to quality, consistency and exceptional service. This partnership is a natural fit for Gatorwraps, allowing us to build lasting relationships with customers and support partners with trusted nationwide fleet branding solutions. We're proud to collaborate, grow together and be part of the KickCharge family.” -Brandi Flores, President of GatorwrapsGatorwraps brings substantial production and installation capabilities to the JumpSpark Partner Network. With the capacity to produce more than 300 wraps per month, Gatorwraps is fully equipped to support both individual vehicle projects and larger fleet programs.Quality control is a central part of the company's operation. Gatorwraps uses premium 3M materials and follows established preparation, installation and post-heating procedures. The company also operates a climate-controlled, dust-free installation facility capable of accommodating more than 20 vehicles indoors at one time.As home service companies grow and expand into new markets, maintaining a consistent brand presence across their fleets becomes increasingly important. Gatorwraps' experience with high-volume production and nationwide installations strengthens JumpSpark's ability to support growing fleets, helping businesses maintain a professional, recognizable presence wherever they operate.Gatorwraps' commitment to quality and consistency reflects the mission of the JumpSpark Partner Network: bringing together trusted installation specialists to ensure fleet branding is produced and installed with precision, helping home service businesses unlock the full potential of bold, disruptive branding.To learn more about commercial printing and installation expertise in California and the surrounding areas, visit Gatorwraps ( ). For nationwide wrap installation through the JumpSpark Partner Network and comprehensive fleet management solutions, explore JumpSpark ( ). For professional branding and fleet wrap design, visit KickCharge Creative ( ).About JumpSparkJumpSpark, a KickCharge Creative company, provides wrap installation and comprehensive fleet management solutions for home service businesses. Through its nationwide Partner Network, JumpSpark manages the process from approved branding and wrap design through professional graphics production and vehicle wrap installation.About GatorwrapsFounded in 2006, Gatorwraps is a vehicle and fleet graphics company headquartered in Ontario, California, with additional locations in California and Arizona. The company provides commercial fleet wrap production and professional installation and has experience serving customers throughout the United States and internationally. Its capabilities include full and partial vehicle wraps, fleet graphics and professional installation using premium 3M materials.

Kimberly Pereira

JumpSpark Wrap Installation & Fleet Management

+1 908-830-3360

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Gatorwraps Joins the JumpSpark Partner Network News Provided By KickCharge Creative November 24, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR



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