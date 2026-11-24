No-Cost Cohort Aimed at Sharpening Cyber Skills of Maryland's Government Workforce

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BCR Cyber, a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity training and job placement services, today announced that it will kick off the new year by hosting a no-cost, 6-week Cybersecurity Operational Methods Education Training (COMET) cohort beginning January 11 and concluding February 22, 2027. The deadline to apply to the COMET program is January 7 and space is limited.The COMET program focuses on two subsets of the state and local workforce – Incumbent and Advanced Incumbent – providing flexible options based on experience and career goals. It is delivered by BCR Cyber in coordination with the Maryland Department of Information Technology (DoIT) and is funded through the Maryland Department of Labor's Employment Advancement Right Now (EARN) grant. This is the fifth EARN COMET grant BCR Cyber has received from the Maryland Department of Labor. The COMET program has trained 400 Maryland state and local employees since its inception in 2022.Incumbent Training, BCR Cyber's SOC Operations Analyst I (SOCOA I) and Fundamentals of AI in Cybersecurity (FAIC), is a 6-week, 3-part course designed for building foundational cybersecurity knowledge. Successful participants will earn an Industry Recognized Credential (IRC) validating Security Operations Fundamentals, Cyber Range Simulation, and Fundamentals of AI in Cybersecurity, which introduces students to concepts such as AI training methods, neural networks, generative AI, and AI for cybersecurity.Training includes live remote instruction for two hours Monday – Friday consisting of:.Part I, SOCOA I Fundamentals.Part II, SOCOA I Cyber Range Simulation.Part III, FAICTo qualify for Incumbent Training participants must be a State of Maryland or Maryland local government employee, have at least one year of IT and/or cybersecurity experience, be 18 years of age or older, and have manager approval for training during business hours.Advanced Incumbent Training, BCR Cyber's Governance, Risk and Compliance – Applied Fundamentals (GRC-AF), is a 6-week, 2-part course of intensive training on Governance, Risk, and Compliance and Cyber Range Practicum. Successful participants will earn an IRC validating readiness for GRC support roles in state and local government.Advanced Incumbent Training includes live remote instruction for two hours Monday – Friday consisting of:.Part I, GRC-AF.Part II, GRC-AF Cyber Range PracticumTo qualify for Advanced Incumbent Training participants must be a Maryland or local government employee, be 18 years of age or older, have completed COMET Incumbent Training or have at least two years of IT/cyber experience, have manager approval for training during business hours, have a current role in IT, cybersecurity, IT management, compliance, audit, or a related function, and demonstrate responsibility for systems, data, or users (e.g., admin, management, oversight role).To apply to the January COMET program, visit comet/cohort. For more information about BCR Cyber, visit .About BCR CyberEstablished in 2017, BCR Cyber (formerly Baltimore Cyber Range) is dedicated to delivering exceptional training solutions to both government and commercial clients. BCR Cyber has trained more than 3,500 individuals and successfully placed over 80 percent into employment. The BCR Cyber Range is the first such facility in the world specifically dedicated to workforce development in the cybersecurity sector. BCR Cyber provides trainees with the most advanced cybersecurity strategies and techniques in an environment that simulates real threats in real-time. The range's hands-on training encompasses cyber threat detection, compromise mitigation, and system remediation, and is complemented by employment placement services.

Matthew Pugh

Pugh & Tiller PR for BCR Cyber

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BCR Cyber Opens 2027 with COMET Training for Maryland State and Local Government Employees News Provided By Pugh & Tiller PR November 24, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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