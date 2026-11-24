State paid family leave laws raise the bar for family-friendly employers

As Maryland payroll contributions begin on January 1, 2027, USIQ explains why state-mandated leave earns no points in its Family Friendly Employer criteria.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With Maryland employers set to begin payroll contributions for the state's Family and Medical Leave Insurance program on January 1, 2027, the United States Institute for Quality (USIQ) has outlined how state paid leave laws are treated in its Family Friendly Employer certification. Under the published criteria, leave that a state already requires earns no points. Credit is given only for provisions that go beyond the legal baseline.That baseline has moved considerably in the past year. Federal law still provides no paid family leave. The Family and Medical Leave Act gives eligible employees up to 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave and generally applies to private employers with 50 or more employees. At the state level, 14 states and the District of Columbia have enacted mandatory paid family and medical leave insurance programs, and 12 of those states plus the District were paying benefits as of September 2026.Three programs started paying benefits in 2026. Delaware and Minnesota began on January 1, and Maine followed on May 1. In Maryland, payroll deductions start on January 1, 2027, and benefits are scheduled to become available on January 3, 2028. Virginia enacted its program in April 2026, the first state in the South to do so. According to the Virginia Employment Commission, contributions begin on April 1, 2028, and eligible workers can apply for up to 12 weeks of paid leave from December 1, 2028.For employers with staff in several states, this means employees of the same company can have very different paid leave depending on where they work.What the certification creditsPregnancy, parental leave and return to work is one of three core areas in the USIQ HR assessment. It accounts for 15 of the 100 HR assessment points and has its own minimum score at every certification level. According to the USIQ methodology, only provision beyond what the law already requires earns credit. This applies to paid parental leave, lactation support, childcare, caregiving and other family benefits.The legal baseline depends on company size and location. Where a law does not apply to an employer, the baseline is zero, and a voluntary practice is assessed on its own merits. A company with 30 employees in a state without a paid leave program can therefore earn credit for paid parental leave it funds itself.Each criterion is rated for the policy on offer, for employee access and for implementation, and the lowest rating counts. Full credit requires access for at least 80% of the covered workforce on published eligibility terms. Every rating above the lowest level has to be supported by documents."In Delaware, the state now pays for leave that an employer may have funded voluntarily until last year. We cannot award points for that anymore," said Oliver Scharfenberg, PhDr. MBA, who developed the USIQ methodology and serves on its Scientific Advisory Board. "What we look at is what the employer adds, for example a top-up to the state benefit, more weeks or a structured return to work. And it has to be available to the people on the shop floor as well as in the office."At the 12-month mark of a 24-month certificate, employers must report any material changes in writing. Reducing or withdrawing a policy assessed in the core areas, including parental leave, always counts as a material change.The certification is open to U.S. employers with at least 10 employees. Criteria, scoring rules and thresholds are published at family-friendly-employer-certificate.About USIQUSIQ United States Institute for Quality is a trademark of Quality Standardization and Certification LLC, based in Sheridan, Wyoming. USIQ runs the Family Friendly Employer, Top Employer and Top Service certification programs and publishes its criteria, scoring rules and thresholds at usiq. The USIQ word mark and logo are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. More about: Family Friendly Employer: What It Means and What WorksAbout Oliver Scharfenberg, PhDr. MBAOliver Scharfenberg is a member of the USIQ Scientific Advisory Board. His PhDr. doctoral research analyzed employer seals. He has written two books on recruitment and is the author of The AI Visibility SEO & GEO Playbook.

Anjali Anli

Quality Standardization and Certification LLC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

USIQ: State Paid Family Leave Laws Raise the Bar for Family-Friendly Employers News Provided By Quality Standardization and Certification LLC November 24, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Science



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.