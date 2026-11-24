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Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) and Hormone-Refractory Prostate Cancer (HRPCA) market

The Business Research Company's Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) and Hormone-Refractory Prostate Cancer Global Market Report 2026 – Market 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The market for castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), also known as hormone-refractory prostate cancer (HRPCA) therapeutics, has shown notable expansion in recent years. This growth reflects advances in treatment options and a rising incidence of prostate cancer, making it a critical area of focus in oncology. Below is an overview of the market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this therapeutic segment.

Current and Projected Market Size for CRPC or HRPCA Therapeutics

The CRPC or HRPCA therapeutics market is on a steady growth path, expected to increase from $8.43 billion in 2025 to $8.92 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Looking further ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $11.04 billion by 2030, with a slightly moderated CAGR of 5.5%. This upward trajectory is driven by a combination of factors including the prevalence of prostate cancer, resistance to hormone therapies, ongoing innovations in oncology drugs, enhanced hospital-based cancer care, and an aging male population worldwide.

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Key Factors Fueling Market Growth in the CRPC or HRPCA Therapeutics Sector

One of the primary drivers behind the expansion of this market is the increasing number of prostate cancer cases globally. Prostate cancer affects the prostate gland, a small organ in men positioned below the bladder and in front of the rectum, and its incidence rises significantly with age. As patients develop resistance to conventional hormone therapies, the need for effective CRPC or HRPCA treatments becomes crucial to slow disease progression and improve quality of life. For example, NHS Digital, a UK healthcare data agency, reported 58,137 new prostate cancer diagnoses in England in 2023-a 6 percent increase over the previous year-highlighting the growing demand for advanced therapeutic options.

Advances in Treatment Approaches Supporting Market Expansion

The forecast period is expected to benefit from breakthroughs in biomarker-driven therapies and targeted treatments that personalize cancer care. Increased adoption of oral oncology drugs and a robust oncology pipeline further support this growth. Notable trends include a rising use of androgen receptor inhibitors, the growing application of PARP inhibitor therapies, the development of combination treatment regimens, and a greater focus on precision oncology. Together, these advances are transforming patient management and pushing the market forward.

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Understanding the Therapeutics Used for CRPC and HRPCA

Therapies classified within the CRPC or HRPCA market target an advanced form of prostate cancer that continues to progress despite testosterone suppression, typically following androgen deprivation therapy. These therapeutics work by overcoming resistance mechanisms, offering new hope for patients through improved survival rates and better symptom management.

Regional Overview of the CRPC or HRPCA Therapeutics Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the CRPC or HRPCA therapeutics market, reflecting the region's strong healthcare infrastructure and high awareness levels. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments and a rising patient population. The market report encompasses key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Therapeutics for Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) and Hormone-Refractory Prostate Cancer (HRPCA), Providing News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 24, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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