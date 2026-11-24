Gary Knighton, D.O. of Arizona Medical Weight Loss has been reviewed and approved based on merit by AZ Top Docs for 2026.

- Dr. KnightonMESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gary Knighton, D.O., founder of Arizona Medical Weight Loss, has been reviewed and approved based on merit by AZ Top Docs for 2026, recognizing his continued dedication to helping patients achieve meaningful, long-term health through personalized weight management solutions.With decades of clinical experience and a longstanding membership in the Obesity Medicine Association, Dr. Knighton has developed a patient-centered approach focused on sustainable results rather than quick fixes. At Arizona Medical Weight Loss, care is tailored to the individual, recognizing that no two weight loss journeys are alike.Known for staying current with advancements in obesity medicine, Dr. Knighton incorporates the latest medications and treatment options into customized programs designed around each patient's unique goals and lifestyle. His approach combines medical expertise, nutritional guidance, physical activity planning, vitamin support, and individualized treatment strategies to help patients build healthier habits that last.Rather than focusing solely on the number on the scale, Dr. Knighton emphasizes overall well-being, confidence, and quality of life throughout the process."Our goal is to make your weight loss journey not just effective, but enjoyable and attainable," Dr. Knighton emphasizes. "When you walk out of our clinic, we want you feeling uplifted, confident, feeling and looking your best."That philosophy continues to shape the patient experience at Arizona Medical Weight Loss, where compassionate care and individualized attention remain at the center of every treatment plan. Patients are supported with realistic, medically guided solutions designed to fit their needs while fostering confidence and long-term success.Beyond the clinic, Dr. Knighton remains actively involved in the medical community through membership in several respected organizations, including the American Medical Association, the American Osteopathic Association, the Arizona Osteopathic Medical Association, and the Obesity Medicine Association, reflecting his ongoing commitment to education and excellence in patient care.To learn more about Dr. Knighton please visit:---About UsAZ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in Arizona online in an easy to use format. AZ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.AZ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at... and/or visit .You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

Desiree Cruz

USA Top Docs

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AZ Top Docs Approves Dr. Gary Knighton of Arizona Medical Weight Loss for 2026 News Provided By USA Top Docs November 24, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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