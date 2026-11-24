Survey of 5,000 US travelers: 43% would let an AI agent book and pay for travel if it asks first; 13% would let it pay without asking.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TubStays, a platform for finding US hotels with a private in-room hot tub, today released its AI Agents Travel Survey of 5,000 US travelers. The survey found that travelers would trust their own bank more than any technology company to run an AI agent that books and pays for their trips, and that most will only let an agent pay if it asks first.Asked who they would trust to run such an agent, 48% of travelers chose their bank or credit card company. Meta, maker of the Muse agent, ranked seventh of eight at 13%, even though Muse was the most-used agent in the survey.The results come as AI agents such as Meta's Muse and the start-up Instinct begin to find, book and pay for hotels in a single chat."Travelers will let AI plan the trip, but they still want to hold the card. Trust is something AI agents will have to earn, one accurate booking at a time," said Ritesh, founder of TubStays.Key findings. 48% would trust their bank or credit card company to run an AI agent that pays for travel, ahead of an airline's or hotel brand's own assistant (43%), a booking site such as Expedia or Booking (38%), Apple (37%), Google (31%), OpenAI (24%), Meta (13%) and a new AI start-up (9%).. 57% of travelers who have used a personal AI agent have used Muse, yet 4 in 10 Muse users would not trust Meta at all with their payment details.. 43% are comfortable letting an AI agent book and pay after they review and approve the details. Only 13% would let it pay without asking each time.. 30% would let an agent pay for a $25 ride without asking, against 6% for a $2,000 vacation package.. 11% have used a personal AI agent. On their most recent AI-assisted trip, 61% used AI only for ideas or information, and AI made the booking for 4%.. Of 2,520 travelers who used AI for a trip in the past year, 41% got wrong or out-of-date information, and 17% were told a hotel had a feature it didn't have, such as a bathtub, pool or parking.. 64% say the company that made the agent should pay if it books the wrong hotel, either alone (38%) or shared with the hotel or booking site (26%).The full report, with charts and complete questionnaire, is available at .The complete questionnaire and results can be downloaded as a PDF at .Breakdowns by age group and for Muse users are available to journalists on request, and Ritesh is available for interviews.About TubStaysTubStays is a platform for finding hotels and resorts in the US with a private in-room hot tub, listing more than 9,000 verified properties in more than 1,600 cities and destinations. Founded in 2024, TubStays LLC is based in San Jose, California.Follow TubStays on LinkedIn, YouTube and Pinterest.Full postal address and press contactTubStays LLC L/N 453, Riverpark Tower 333 West San Carlos Street San Jose, CA 95110 United StatesWeb:

Ritesh, Founder

TubStays LLC

+1 305-222-1374

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Travelers Would Trust Their Bank Over Meta to Run an AI Agent That Pays, TubStays Survey Finds News Provided By TubStays LLC November 24, 2026, 13:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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