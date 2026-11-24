Mentors Moving & Storage

moveBuddha ranks Mentors Moving & Storage second for in-state long-distance moves and best for small moves after reviewing 146 Phoenix movers.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mentors Moving & Storage has been named among the best long-distance movers in Phoenix by moveBuddha, the independent moving research and review platform. In its updated Phoenix rankings, published November 22, 2026, moveBuddha placed Mentors Moving & Storage second among its top picks for long-distance moves within Arizona and named the company the best choice for small long-distance moves, with a 4.66 out of 5 moveBuddha score.moveBuddha analyzed 146 Phoenix movers and more than 50,000 verified customer reviews to build the list. Each company is scored on federal licensing status, review quality, quote accuracy, pricing transparency and customer service responsiveness, and moveBuddha states that no mover pays to appear in its rankings. Mentors Moving & Storage earned about 90 percent positive feedback across roughly 258 reviews, a 4.7 customer service score and an A+ BBB grade in the analysis. The platform also listed the company among the two highest-rated storage providers in Phoenix."Recognition from an independent platform like moveBuddha matters because it is built on what our customers say after the truck is unloaded," said Jesse of Mentors Moving & Storage. "Our Tempe team plans every route out of the Valley with the customer before loading day, and this ranking tells us that approach is working."What the Ranking Means for Phoenix CustomersLong-distance moves leave little room for error. moveBuddha's review highlighted Mentors Moving & Storage for affordable rates, flexibility, careful handling, respect for property and consistent follow-up. Customers cited in the review described crews who kept their time commitments, sent travel updates on the road and took extra care with pianos, hardwood floors and walls.For customers leaving Arizona, the company's long distance movers in Phoenix pad, wrap and inventory each home before hauling it to the new city. A dedicated long distance move coordinator confirms pickup and delivery timing before loading day, and shipments can wait in climate-controlled storage, monitored 24 hours a day, until the new home is ready. Popular routes from the Valley include Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Diego, Denver, Dallas and Salt Lake City, and the company moves households to all 50 states.Moves within Arizona, including trips to Tucson, Flagstaff, Prescott, Yuma and Lake Havasu City, follow the same planning process, with the price and terms written into the contract before loading.Built on Training and Transparent PricingAs a moving company in Phoenix serving the entire Valley from its Tempe office, Mentors Moving & Storage completes more than 1,200 moves a year across its Arizona and California markets. Every mover is a background-checked employee who has completed the company's 160-hour training program. Customers receive a written quote before move day that lists the hourly rate, crew size and estimated hours, with no hidden fees.Families looking for local movers in Phoenix can book full-service residential moves, packing, labor-only help and commercial relocations, with early start times offered from late spring into fall so the heaviest lifting finishes before the afternoon heat. Crews serve every Phoenix neighborhood and nearby communities including Scottsdale, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Peoria and Surprise.Mentors Moving & Storage holds USDOT 2911596 and MC 981013, and customers can verify its federal authority through the FMCSA SAFER database.About Mentors Moving & StorageMentors Moving & Storage is a full-service moving and storage company with offices in Tempe, Arizona, and Bakersfield and Santa Rosa, California. The company provides local, long distance, intrastate, commercial, packing and storage services, and its Tempe office serves Phoenix, Maricopa County and North Pinal County.

Keith Hough

Mentors Moving & Storage

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Mentors Moving & Storage Named Among the Best Long-Distance Movers in Phoenix by moveBuddha News Provided By Rotate Digital November 24, 2026, 13:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Emergency Services, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Social Media



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