The Claddagh Ring

The Hamilton-based author explains how emergency medical work and Naval Service years shape the procedural detail in his debut novel, The Claddagh Ring

DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Derek O'Rourke, a crime writer from Ireland, now calls Hamilton, Ontario home. His background is pretty interesting, he spent twelve years working in emergency medical services in Ireland, which he says has a big influence on his writing. Before making the switch to writing, O'Rourke worked as a supervisor for paramedics and later moved into management for emergency medical services. He claims that his time in this field is what gives his debut novel, The Claddagh Ring, its realistic procedural details.

O'Rourke cites the procedural rhythms of emergency response, the nights on the road and the silence of a scene after the chaos has passed. One of the novel's two central characters, Liam Hennessy, is a paramedic. He works with Detective Inspector Paul Sullivan of An Garda Siochana. Interpol's Andrei Popescu is also part of the story.

"Everyone Has That One“Thing That Moves Us" Derek O'Rourke, Author, Derek O'Rourke

The book opens with a family murdered in a quiet Salthill cul-de-sac in Galway. A note is left on the kitchen table, with a Claddagh ring laid on it, heart turned inward. Hennessy finds a nine-year-old girl folded into a kitchen press, alive and silent, with a faded brand on the back of her neck. The trail runs out of Ireland and back twenty-seven years, into a looted Soviet armoury and a Romanian crime dynasty. O'Rourke also served as a Naval Service Reservist with the Irish Defence Forces, patrolling the waters off the Irish coast. That time shapes the sea and trafficking strands of the plot.

This book is for fans of authors like Adrian McKinty, Jo Nesbo, and Dervla McTiernan. The story takes place in a few different locations, Galway, Bucharest, and the Black Sea. The writer, O'Rourke, has a personal connection to Dublin, where he grew up near the River Liffey. He loves Galway's unique atmosphere and the sense of community there, which is why he chose it as the starting point for his story. The city's moody backdrop provides the perfect setting for his tale to unfold.

You can get The Claddagh Ring in different formats, Kindle, paperback, hardcover, or audiobook. To buy, just head to irishcrimethrillers for the links. If you want to stay updated on new books and events, you can sign up for the mailing list on the site. And if you're a member of the media or want to contact for a reading group, you can also reach out through the site.

About Derek O'Rourke

Derek O'Rourke is an Irish crime writer based in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. He grew up in Dublin's Inner City. He spent twelve years in emergency medical services in Ireland as a Paramedic Supervisor, then took leadership roles in EMS management. He served as a Naval Service Reservist with the Irish Defence Forces. He has worked in private industry counter-terrorism roles globally, including K9 operations in Canada, where he is a member of Transport Canada's working group on EDDHTs. His debut novel, The Claddagh Ring, is set between Galway, Bucharest and the Black Sea. A second novel is in progress. Learn more at irishcrimethrillers.

Derek O'Rourke

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Irish Crime Writer Derek O'Rourke Draws on 12 Years as a Paramedic in Debut Novel The Claddagh Ring News Provided By Buzz Dealer November 24, 2026, 13:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Retail, Social Media, World & Regional



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