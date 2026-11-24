The first question of the LAT Water compliance calculator at latwater/compliance/calculator/

Industrial sites and utilities can see in minutes which duties under the EU's two revised wastewater directives are likely to apply to them, and when

- Jozef Wallis, VP Commercial EMEA, LAT Water Technologies

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LAT Water Technologies has launched a free online compliance calculator for the EU's two revised wastewater directives. It tells an industrial site or a utility which obligations are likely to apply to it, which are not, and the first deadline for each.

The rules are close. The recast Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (EU) 2024/3019 must be transposed by member states by 31 July 2027 and brings discharges of non-domestic wastewater to the public sewer under specific prior regulation or authorisation. The revised Industrial Emissions Directive (EU) 2024/1785 brings water use and resource efficiency into the permits of large industrial installations. Many operators do not yet know which of these provisions apply to them.

The calculator is a readiness check against both texts. A site operator enters where the site is, whether it is an industrial site or a utility, its sector or plant size, whether it discharges to the public sewer or directly to water, the treatment it has today, what its permit already covers and whether an upgrade is planned. It returns the obligations that are likely to apply, those that are not, and the first deadline for each, citing the article each rests on, with a PDF to keep. It is indicative guidance based on the Official Journal text, not legal advice, and national transposing law may differ.

"Most operators want a first answer in minutes, not a legal opinion in months: which of these rules apply to us, and when do we have to act," said Jozef Wallis, VP Commercial EMEA at LAT Water Technologies. "The calculator gives them that first answer, and the conversation about what to do next can start from there."

The compliance calculator is free to use at compliance/calculator/

ENDS

Notes to editors

About LAT Water Technologies

LAT Water Technologies Ltd (UK) designs evaporative water purification systems that run on low-grade waste heat. The patented process treats high-salinity and multi-contaminant industrial effluent, recovering clean water and reducing contaminants to manageable solids. The technology has been validated by Jacobs Engineering and the Carbon Trust and is protected by 10 granted international patents. LAT works with industrial operators and distribution partners in Europe, the Gulf, India, China and North America. LAT Water Technologies Ltd., company number 15568602, is registered in England and Wales: . More at .

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Jozef Wallis, VP Commercial EMEA

LAT Water Technologies

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Jozef Wallis

LAT Water Technologies Ltd

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LAT Water Technologies launches free compliance calculator for the EU's new wastewater rules News Provided By LAT Water Technologies Ltd November 24, 2026, 13:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Science



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