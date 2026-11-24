Kerry W. Kirby, American entrepreneur, technology innovator, and philanthropist.

Kerry W. Kirby joins Patrick Antrim to lead three executive panels on AI adoption and core PMS systems at the Multifamily Innovation Technology & AI Summit.

- Kerry W. KirbyNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 365 Connect, the leading innovator in AI-driven marketing and leasing platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today the company's CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will join Patrick Antrim, Chairman of the Multifamily Innovation Council, to co-moderate three executive panel discussions at the Multifamily InnovationTechnology & AI Summit, taking place December 1 - 3, 2026, in Scottsdale, Arizona.Bringing together multifamily owners, operators, and technology executives, the main-stage discussions will tackle one of the industry's most consequential shifts: the integration of artificial intelligence into the core systems that power property management operations. Kirby and Antrim will guide conversations examining where property management platforms are heading, how organizations are adapting their operating models, and what separates meaningful AI adoption from industry hype.“The future of multifamily technology will be shaped by leaders who understand how to turn innovation into measurable business impact,” said Patrick Antrim, Chairman of the Multifamily Innovation Council.“Kerry brings decades of pushing the boundaries of conventional thinking and advancing technology across our industry. Together, we'll challenge traditional operating models, examine the real impact of AI, and bring forward the conversations that will shape the next generation of multifamily technology.”Featured Panel Discussions: The three sessions-The PMS and AI Operating Model, Part One: Where Core Systems Are Heading; The PMS and AI Operating Model, Part Two: How Operators Are Adopting It; and What Operators Are Actually Doing with AI and Their Core Systems-will explore the transition from standalone AI tools to intelligence embedded directly within core operating platforms. Featuring perspectives from technology providers and multifamily executives, the discussions will address system architecture, workflow transformation, real-world deployments, and the strategic decisions operators must make to accelerate adoption, manage risk, and achieve measurable business outcomes.“Artificial intelligence is redefining the future of multifamily operations, making the technology decisions we face today more consequential than ever,” said Kerry W. Kirby, Founder and CEO of 365 Connect.“I'm excited to join Patrick in leading these discussions, challenging conventional thinking, separating hype from reality, and examining how intelligent systems can transform the way multifamily organizations operate.”ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect powers the world's most advanced AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Purpose-built to reimagine the renter journey at every touchpoint, our platform enables property managers to scale faster, operate smarter, and lead in a rapidly evolving market. Founded in 2003 with unmatched industry expertise, 365 Connect is leading the next era of innovation by fusing intelligent automation with human-centered design to deliver scalable, future-ready solutions. Discover what's next at 365connect

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PropTech Innovator Kerry W. Kirby Joins Speaker Lineup at Multifamily Innovation Technology & AI Summit News Provided By 365 CONNECT November 24, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, World & Regional



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