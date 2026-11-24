The Business Research Company

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market

The Business Research Company's Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The cardiac biomarkers testing market has seen significant expansion recently, reflecting heightened attention to cardiovascular health and diagnostic innovation. As cardiovascular diseases remain a leading health concern worldwide, the market's progression offers valuable insights into diagnostic technologies and healthcare infrastructure developments. Here is a detailed look at the current market size, the factors fueling growth, regional dynamics, and key trends shaping the future of cardiac biomarkers testing.

Steady Expansion and Future Outlook of the Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market

The market for cardiac biomarkers testing has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $14.95 billion in 2025 to $16.7 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. This expansion has been driven by a rise in cardiovascular disease cases, heightened awareness of heart health, improvements in lab diagnostic techniques, expanding hospital infrastructure, and supportive government healthcare policies.

Download a free sample of the cardiac biomarkers testing market report:



Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust growth trajectory, reaching $25.92 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.6%. Several innovations are anticipated to play a role in this surge, including the integration of artificial intelligence in diagnostics, growth in home-based and remote cardiac monitoring, advances in precision medicine, and the development of multi-biomarker diagnostic panels. Key trends during this period involve widespread adoption of point-of-care testing, the emergence of miniaturized and portable devices, multiplexing biomarker technologies, personalized cardiac risk assessments, and the growing use of wearable devices for continuous cardiac monitoring.

Understanding Cardiac Biomarkers Testing and Its Purpose

Cardiac biomarkers testing involves measuring specific proteins and molecules in the blood to diagnose, evaluate, and monitor conditions such as acute coronary syndrome (ACS). These tests provide critical information regarding the extent and severity of heart damage, assisting healthcare providers in making timely and accurate clinical decisions.

View the full cardiac biomarkers testing market report:



Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases as a Growth Catalyst

One of the primary factors propelling the cardiac biomarkers testing market is the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases globally. These conditions affect the heart and blood vessels, often requiring prompt diagnosis to prevent serious outcomes. Tests that measure cardiac biomarker levels are essential for assessing the severity of heart attacks and related disorders. Consequently, as cardiovascular disease rates climb, so does the demand for cardiac biomarker testing solutions.

For example, in January 2024, the American Heart Association reported that the age-adjusted death rate from cardiovascular disease in the United States rose to 233.3 per 100,000 people, marking a 4.0% increase from 224.4 per 100,000 in 2023. This upward trend in cardiovascular disease prevalence is a key driver supporting market expansion.

Regional Perspectives Highlight North America's Leading Role

In terms of geographic markets, North America held the largest share of the cardiac biomarkers testing market in 2025. The market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of worldwide market patterns and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Is Experiencing Rapid Growth, According to Recent Research News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 24, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.