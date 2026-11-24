MENAFN - IANS) Athens, Nov 24 (IANS) Eight members of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) have called for immediate enforcement of a Supreme Court ruling ordering the transfer of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad, amid growing fears over his health, a report mentioned.

"The controversy has intensified concerns about judicial independence, constitutional protections and the treatment of political prisoners in Pakistan," the report in Athens-based 'Directus' stated. The dispute, it said, centres on an August 18 Supreme Court directive requiring the authorities to transfer Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours for medical examination and treatment.

"Although authorities subsequently arranged a medical examination at the government-operated Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Khan was returned to prison rather than transferred to the facility specified by the court," the report highlighted.

Eight PBC members urged judicial intervention, arguing that court orders must be respected regardless of the political identity of those affected, and warned that they may initiate additional legal proceedings if the authorities fail to address their concerns.

"They maintain that the government bears responsibility for guaranteeing adequate healthcare, personal safety and constitutional protections to both Khan and Bushra Bibi," the report said.

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's legal team has sought access to her medical records and requested hospital treatment for serious eyesight problems, warning of potentially irreversible consequences without appropriate intervention. On November 18, the Islamabad High Court directed the prison authorities to provide Bushra Bibi with proper medical care and hygienic living conditions under prison regulations, the report mentioned.

The Democratic Alliance, a lawyers' organisation led by former PBC Vice Chairman Abid Saqi, has demanded an end to Imran Khan's reported solitary confinement and greater access to independent medical treatment, and called for international attention to the situation, it noted.

"For Khan's supporters and the lawyers demanding intervention, the central question is whether judicial decisions can be effectively enforced when politically sensitive prisoners are involved," the report highlighted.

On November 18, several leading human rights organisations strongly condemned the Pakistani authorities over mistreatment of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, accusing the state of violating international human rights obligations amid growing concerns over their continued detention and deteriorating health.

Expressing grave concerns over their worsening health condition, Amnesty International said, "He is 74 years old and has been experiencing severe blood pressure issues. His family has reported that he has been denied access to independent doctors despite orders issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in August that he be taken to a private hospital. His wife is also suffering from an eye condition that could lead to losing her eyesight and has also been denied adequate medical care."