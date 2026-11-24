MENAFN - IANS) Sultanpur Lodhi (Punjab), Nov 24 (IANS) Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday paid obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib here on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti called the Prakash Parv.

During his visit, Chouhan offered prayers for the prosperity, peace, happiness and well-being of the people and participated in 'seva' (voluntary service) alongside devotees.

The Union Minister arrived at the revered gurdwara in Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district in the morning.

He paid his respects before the Guru Granth Sahib and sat among devotees to listen to Gurbani.

In keeping with Sikh traditions and religious protocol, Chouhan also participated in service at the shrine.

The gurdwara management committee honoured Shivraj Singh Chouhan by presenting him with a traditional 'siropa' (robe of honour).

Speaking to the media after offering prayers, Chouhan expressed his spiritual sentiments and said he felt blessed to visit the sacred land of Sultanpur Lodhi.

Beginning his address with "Satnam Waheguru, Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh", the Union Minister added that he had long cherished the desire to visit the holy place where Guru Nanak Dev spent 14 years, nine months and 13 days in spiritual contemplation, experienced the divine revelation associated with the sacred Bein river, and subsequently gave humanity the message of "Ik Onkar" -- the belief in one God.

"Today, my long-held wish has been fulfilled, and I feel truly blessed," Chouhan said.

Highlighting the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, the Union Minister said the message of "Ik Onkar" emphasised that the God is one and all human beings are children of the same creator.

He urged people to embrace the Guru's three fundamental teachings -- Naam Japo, Kirat Karo and Vand Chhako -- which call for remembering the God, earning one's livelihood through honest hard work, and sharing one's resources with others.

Chouhan said these teachings promote compassion, mutual respect, love, brotherhood and social harmony, encouraging people to live together peacefully and treat everyone with dignity.