MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) The first Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) to be fully built by Indian industry is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2027, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V. Narayanan said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the India International Space Conclave in the national capital, Narayanan said the PSLV is being manufactured by a consortium of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) under a contract awarded by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO's commercial arm.

"Earlier it was built only by ISRO through the support of the industry, but now the L&T and HAL consortium has been given five PSLVs and the rocket is getting ready. The first launch is expected next year in the first quarter," he said.

The consortium is producing five PSLV rockets under a contract worth Rs 860 crore awarded by NSIL.

The move is part of the government's broader strategy to transfer launch vehicle production to industry and enhance private-sector participation in the space ecosystem.

Often referred to as ISRO's "workhorse", the PSLV is an expendable medium-lift launch vehicle weighing around 320 tonnes.

Since its first flight in 1993, the rocket has established a strong reliability record and has been used extensively for launching Indian and foreign satellites.

It is capable of carrying payloads of up to 1,750 kilograms to sun-synchronous polar orbits at an altitude of 600 km and has also deployed satellites into geosynchronous and geostationary orbits.

Narayanan also provided an update on India's ambitious Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme, saying work on the orbital module is progressing and has entered the final stages.

Describing it as a highly technology-intensive mission, he said efforts are underway to prepare the spacecraft for upcoming mission milestones.

His comments come a day after ISRO astronaut Prasanth B. Nair said that several procedures and operational protocols required for the Gaganyaan mission are being developed from scratch.

Nair noted that the mission would require a comprehensive ecosystem of safety, operational and recovery procedures to ensure astronauts can be sent to space and brought back safely.

The first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission, Gaganyaan-1, is expected to carry an AI-enabled half-humanoid robot as ISRO validates systems and procedures before undertaking a crewed mission.

Narayanan also stressed the need for greater industry participation to help meet India's expanding space requirements.

He noted that the country currently has only 56 space assets and would need many more communication and earth observation satellites in the coming years.

"We need to develop a lot of space assets for communication and earth observation. This cannot be done only by the government sector," he said, calling for stronger collaboration between ISRO and private companies as India seeks to scale up its presence in the global space economy.