MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 24 (IANS) Emphasising a compassionate approach to de-addiction, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar on Tuesday called upon the management of de-addiction centres to strengthen infrastructure, hygiene and counselling services.

“De-addiction centres function not merely as treatment facilities but as comprehensive rehabilitation spaces supporting physical, psychological, emotional and social reintegration of beneficiaries,” Virendra Kumar said during a visit to the Siddharth Nasha Mukti Kendra at Thakurganj in Lucknow.

The Minister's visit focused on reviewing the functioning of the de-addiction and rehabilitation facility and assessing the quality of services being provided to persons undergoing treatment for substance dependence.

Highlighting the importance of emotional, mental and spiritual well-being in the process of recovery from substance dependence, Virendra Kumar directed the centre management to earmark a dedicated and peaceful space within the premises for daily prayers and worship.

The centre is run by the voluntary organisation Bhartiya Samaj Seva Sansthan, Lucknow, according to an official statement.

As part of the inspection, Minister Virendra Kumar undertook a detailed review of the available facilities and interacted directly with the beneficiaries to understand their well-being, treatment experience and the support being provided to them.

He enquired about the quality of medical care, counselling sessions and recreational facilities available at the centre.

During the visit, the Minister was informed about the ongoing activities, services provided, treatment and rehabilitation of the victims of substance abuse at the Centre.

Observing that the centre had been functioning from the same building for several years, the Minister directed the management to undertake necessary improvements in its infrastructure and overall appearance.

He instructed the authorities to ensure fresh painting of the premises and upgradation of furniture so that beneficiaries could be provided with a clean, comfortable and conducive environment during their treatment and recovery.