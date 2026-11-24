MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 24 (IANS) South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik met with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during a visit to Tokyo on Tuesday to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation and called for Tokyo's support in reviving a long-stalled parliamentary dialogue forum.

It marked the first time that a South Korean parliamentary speaker has held talks with a Japanese prime minister since December 2023, when then Speaker Kim Jin-pyo met with then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.

"Thanks to the leadership of the South Korean and Japanese leaders, the two countries are enjoying their friendliest relations ever," Cho said, noting that "shuttle diplomacy" between their countries' leaders has been restored, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Cho requested Takaichi's support for resuming the "Future Dialogue between the Parliaments of South Korea and Japan," a parliamentary dialogue forum last held in 2018.

He also expressed hope for greater economic cooperation in advanced industries, supply chains and energy, and asked Takaichi to help ensure South Korean companies can operate without difficulties in Japan.

In response, Takaichi said the two countries are valued friends that should work together as partners in the international community.

"We must advance into a more future-oriented and stable relationship," she said.

Cho's office said the meeting was arranged to build on the momentum created by the resumption of shuttle diplomacy and to expand parliamentary exchanges.

Cho is on an official visit to Japan, where he will also meet with Eisuke Mori, speaker of the House of Representatives, and House of Councillors President Masakazu Sekiguchi.

During the meetings, Cho plans to propose resuming the "Future Dialogue between the Parliaments of South Korea and Japan", a parliamentary dialogue forum last held in 2018, as part of efforts to restore regular communication channels between the two parliaments.

Cho will also hold a roundtable session with South Korean business leaders in Japan to discuss bilateral cooperation in areas of semiconductors, batteries, energy and artificial intelligence.