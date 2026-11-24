MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 24 (IANS) A moment of apparent displeasure by former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the absence of JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha at the party's state office on Tuesday became a talking point during the celebration of 'Good Governance Day' (Sushasan Diwas).

Nitish Kumar arrived at the JD(U) office to meet party leaders and workers on the occasion marking 20 years of his governance.

He was welcomed with a shower of rose petals by party workers.

However, after reaching the stage, Nitish Kumar began asking about the whereabouts of Kushwaha.

Turning to JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Jha and MLC Sanjay Gandhi, he reportedly asked, "Where is Umesh Kushwaha? Has he not come today either? Where has he gone?"

Sanjay Jha informed him that the state president was attending a scheduled programme in another district.

Nitish Kumar reportedly expressed displeasure over the explanation, asking, "How can this be? He ought to have been at the state office."

He continued enquiring about Kushwaha's absence and moved ahead without addressing the party leaders and workers gathered at the office.

Even while getting into his vehicle, he asked about the state president again.

The former Chief Minister's reaction has triggered discussion within political circles, particularly over the absence of the party's state president from an important organisational event.

Earlier, on Monday evening, the JD(U) organised a statewide Deepotsav to mark the occasion.

The main celebration was held at the party's state headquarters in Patna, where 1,001 earthen lamps were lit to symbolise good governance, development and new aspirations for Bihar.

The programme began with a Mangalacharan performed by women party workers.

Health Minister Nishant Kumar, speaking on the occasion, recalled November 24, 2005, when Nitish Kumar first assumed office as Chief Minister.

He said Bihar had moved away from what he described as 'Jungle Raj' towards good governance, comparing the transformation to a journey from darkness to light.

He said November 24 marked the foundation of a 'new Bihar' and that the party had decided to observe the date as Good Governance Day every year, with a Deepotsav organised on its eve.

The JD(U) is observing the occasion to highlight Nitish Kumar's 20 years of governance and his political legacy in Bihar.