MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Vice President and Chancellor of Delhi University C.P. Radhakrishnan said on Tuesday that excellence must translate into progress for society and today's youth must lead India and humanity towards a better future.

Speaking at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) exchange ceremony between the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), Delhi School of Economics and the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG), the Vice President said that the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 calls for inclusive development across all sectors, regions and sections of society.

Emphasising the importance of wealth creation alongside equitable distribution, he said that economic progress must ultimately translate into an improved quality of life for people.

He described the collaboration as an important milestone in the journey of the three distinguished institutions.

The Vice President said that the partnership brings together academic excellence, research capabilities and policy experience to address some of the most pressing economic and social challenges of our times.

Recalling the discussions held earlier this year on fostering cooperation among these institutions, he expressed satisfaction that the idea had culminated in concrete institutional partnerships.

He highlighted the importance of research and academic excellence and said that universities must strive to strengthen their research capabilities and improve their global standing to provide the best opportunities to India's youth.

He urged students to make full use of the opportunities available to them today and contribute meaningfully to the nation's development.

He observed that the proposed collaboration would facilitate academic exchanges, joint research, training programmes and student-faculty exchanges, opening new avenues for mutual learning and knowledge creation.

The Vice President welcomed the proposal for a joint research seed fund involving the three institutions.

He noted that the identified areas of collaboration, including sustainability, artificial intelligence, public policy, geopolitics and international trade, were highly relevant to contemporary challenges.

He expressed hope that the initiative would nurture young researchers, encourage original scholarship and generate practical policy recommendations.

He also highlighted the proposed collaboration between IEG and LSE to enhance the training of Indian Economic Service officers, observing that international exposure to research and policy practices would further strengthen their professional capabilities.

Highlighting India's development journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Vice-President referred to achievements in poverty alleviation, housing, rural electrification and tap water connectivity.