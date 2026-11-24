MENAFN - IANS) Madurai, Nov 24 (IANS) The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the district administration to carry out the Supreme Court's interim order to light the Karthigai Deepam at the pillar on Thiruparankundram hill.

The bench said the authorities appeared to have made the necessary arrangements for the ceremony.

Justices G.R. Swaminathan and Sumathi made the observations while hearing a petition challenging the prohibitory order imposed in Madurai ahead of the festival.

The judges disposed of the petition after calling for the lamp to be lit on the hill and directing the administration to give effect to the Supreme Court's order.

The Supreme Court had on November 20 directed the Madurai district administration to light the festival lamp at the pillar on November 24.

The Tamil Nadu government filed a petition seeking a review of that direction.

The petition was still awaiting a hearing on Tuesday, a Supreme Court holiday.

The challenge before the High Court concerned the restrictions imposed under Section 144.

The petitioner sought their withdrawal, while the state defended them as a precaution to maintain public order and ensure that the district authorities could comply with the Supreme Court's direction.

During the hearing, the Tamil Nadu government also set out its position on the structure where the lamp was to be lit.

It told the bench that it regarded the structure on the hill as a stone pillar and disputed its description as a lamp post.

The state said that the Supreme Court's order covered the hill and the surrounding area and extended beyond the lighting of the lamp.

It also added that the High Court was under no obligation to insist on the enforcement of the interim direction.

Uncertainty over the ceremony had kept Thiruparankundram tense for two days.

With the review petition pending, the question was whether the administration would light the Deepam at the pillar on the festival day or defer the ceremony until the Supreme Court heard the state's plea.

The district administration and police had tightened security across Thiruparankundram to prevent disturbances.

In closing the proceedings, the bench took note of the arrangements already in place and reiterated that the Supreme Court's direction on lighting the lamp should be carried out.

The state's challenge to that direction remained pending before the Supreme Court.