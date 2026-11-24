MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 24 (IANS) Scientists at Panjab University's University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) have secured a patent for an innovative quantum dot-based technology that could help detect disease-causing bacteria in drinking water through fluorescent signals, opening up possibilities for quicker and more accessible microbial testing.

The research was led by Dr Gurpal Singh, Assistant Professor, UIPS, and Prof Bhupinder Singh Bhoop, formerly of UIPS, along with Taranvir Kaur and Anjali Pant of UIPS, and Dr Ashish Suttee of Lovely Professional University.

The patent (No. 610483), granted on November 20, and filed on February 14, 2019, covers a technology that uses specially functionalised glass surfaces to capture pathogens and fluorescent quantum dots to make them detectable.

The approach has been demonstrated against Escherichia coli (E. coli), a bacterium associated with gastrointestinal infections and waterborne illnesses.

By helping identify bacterial contamination that cannot be detected through sight, smell or taste, the technology could offer an additional tool for safer drinking water monitoring.

Titled“Selective Capturing and Detection of Pathogens on Glass Matrix Using Affinity Moiety Coupled Quantum Dots”, the invention combines two components.

The functionalised glass matrix captures the targeted bacteria, while the quantum dots produce a fluorescent signal to indicate their presence.

The technology is intended to form the basis of a portable and user-friendly water-testing kit, with the potential to make microbial contamination screening quicker and more accessible.

The platform can also be adapted to detect other pathogens by using specific recognition molecules designed to capture them.

The promising technology could have applications in drinking water surveillance and public health monitoring, particularly in areas where timely detection of microbial contamination is important.