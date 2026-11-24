MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 24 (IANS) A major confrontation between the ruling alliance and the opposition is expected during the two-day special session of the Jharkhand Assembly beginning Wednesday.

The state government is going to challenge two decisions of the Centre -- amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act) and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Hemant Soren-led government is planning to move resolutions in the House against both. The BJP has termed the move a political exercise and will strongly defend its position on these issues.

The special session, scheduled for November 25 and 26, is an extension of the Monsoon Session that was adjourned indefinitely on August 11.

The decision to convene the session was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on October 27. Proceedings will begin at 11 a.m.

The government aims to hold discussions on both issues and subsequently pass resolutions opposing the Centre's decisions before forwarding them to the Union government.

The amendment to the mining law is expected to be the most significant issue before the House. Jharkhand is among India's leading mineral-producing states, with coal, iron ore and several other minerals contributing substantially to state revenues.

The government fears that the amended law could affect the state's authority to levy cesses on mineral-rich land, which will impact revenue generation and resources available for development projects in mining-affected areas.

The second major issue is the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The state government has expressed concerns that the documentation and verification process involved in the revision could result in the exclusion of eligible voters from electoral rolls.

It wants a detailed discussion in the Assembly on the possible implications of the exercise and the apprehensions surrounding it.

On Monday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren reviewed preparations for the session through an online meeting with ministers and ruling coalition legislators from his residence.

He directed all ministers and legislators to come fully prepared with facts and arguments on both issues during the debate.

The ruling alliance comprising the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) plans to frame both issues as matters relating to the state's rights and public interest.

On the other hand, the BJP has also finalised its strategy after meetings attended by state BJP chief Aditya Sahu and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi.

The BJP has accused the government of attempting to mislead the public by convening the special session.

According to the party, the Special Intensive Revision is a constitutional exercise conducted by the Election Commission, during which Booth Level Officers carry out door-to-door verification of voters. State officials also participated in the process.

The party argues that opposition to the exercise by the state government is difficult to justify.

On the MMDR Act amendments, the BJP maintains that the law has been framed for the entire country. It alleges that the state government wants to impose additional cesses and taxes that could raise coal prices and affect its marketability.

The party claims that while coal sales have increased in other states, they have declined in Jharkhand. It has also accused the government of politicising the issue instead of acting against illegal coal trade.

Apart from these issues, the special session may also witness heated exchanges over law and order, alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, and other local matters.

The BJP has made it clear that it will not restrict itself to the government's listed agenda.

The session assumes significance as the current term of the Hemant Soren government completes two years on November 28.