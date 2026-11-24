MENAFN - IANS) Jamshedpur, Nov 24 (IANS) A dispute over compensation and employment for a family member following the death of a Tata Motors employee in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, has continued for four days, with agitating relatives and supporters on Tuesday blocking all four gates of the company's plant, disrupting industrial operations.

The employee's body is still in a hospital mortuary for four days as the family has refused to perform the last rites until their demands are met.

The deceased has been identified as Subodh Patro (59), who worked in the Engine Division of Tata Motors. He died during treatment on Saturday night.

According to family members, Patro suffered serious head and shoulder injuries after slipping on oil while on duty on March 16, 2026.

They said his condition continued to deteriorate thereafter, and he remained under intensive medical care for nearly six months before his death.

The family has alleged that the company failed to classify the incident as an Injury on Duty (IOD) case.

They claim Patro was discharged from hospital on March 18 despite the seriousness of his injuries.

Following his death, the family has demanded that the accident be officially recognised as an IOD case and that Patro's son be offered a job on compassionate grounds.

On Tuesday, the protesters blocked the company's Main Gate, Canteen Gate, Material Gate and South Gate.

City DSP officials visited the site and assured the agitators that efforts would be made to address their concerns.

Later, Labour Department officials conducted nearly two hours of discussions with the family. However, the talks ended without a breakthrough, after which the blockade was intensified.

Supporters of labour leader Bunty Singh also participated in the agitation.

Earlier, in a meeting involving company representatives, the family and office-bearers of the Tata Motors Workers' Union, the management stated that approximately Rs 77 lakh was payable to the family, including around Rs 72 lakh in retirement benefits and the remaining balance in provident fund dues.

The company also noted that nearly Rs 26 lakh from the provident fund had already been withdrawn.

Management maintained that all statutory benefits due to the family would be provided as per rules.

The family, however, argued that provident fund and retirement benefits are the employee's legal entitlements and are separate from their primary demands.

They continue to seek recognition of the accident as an IOD case and a compassionate appointment for Patro's son.

The company had earlier attributed Patro's death to severe diabetes, stating that his blood sugar level had dropped to around 30 on the night of the incident.

Family members, however, maintain that injuries sustained during the workplace accident ultimately led to his death.

With no agreement reached so far, tension continues outside the plant despite ongoing efforts by Labour authorities and the management to resolve the dispute.