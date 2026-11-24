Kiren Rijiju Praises JK Waqf Board for Infrastructure Development

Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 24 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday praised the Jammu and Kashmir (J & K) Waqf Board for the infrastructure development at Baba Reshi Shrine near Gulmarg and Tangmarg in Baramulla district, saying other Waqf Boards across the country should take inspiration from its work. After visiting the shrine and inaugurating the newly constructed infrastructure, Rijiju described the development of the complex as commendable and said the J & K Waqf Board had undertaken significant work.

"The way this entire complex has been built through our Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board is praiseworthy; they have done truly magnificent work," he said. He further urged other Waqf Boards in the country to take inspiration from the Jammu and Kashmir board's initiatives. "No other Waqf Board in India has done more splendid work than this. Therefore, it is very important for all the other Waqf Boards in our country to take inspiration and draw lessons from the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board," Rijiju added.

Speaking about plans to extend opportunities, alongside education and healthcare initiatives, to Waqf Imams and staff in Hajj delegations, the Union Minister said he was considering the proposal. "I am definitely thinking that those working for the Waqf, including all the Imams, should also get an opportunity. While returning from Saudi Arabia recently, I spoke with the Minister of Hajj and Umrah there about increasing India's quota. We would want to give your people an opportunity going forward as well," Rijiju said. Earlier on Monday, Rijiju said that the better management of Waqf properties will benefit the poor. Rijiju said, "There are more than 9 lakh Waqf properties in the country. If all these Waqf properties are converted for the welfare of the Muslim community, it can transform the entire situation in the Muslim community, especially for people who are in need, those who are helpless, the poor people among the Muslim community will get tremendous support if all Waqf properties are managed for their welfare."

Rijiju also congratulated the entire team of the J & K Waqf Board, saying their work would benefit the common man. "Several people had attempted to mislead the people over the Waqf Board and the Waqf Amendment. There is freedom of speech in a democracy. But I had promised in Parliament that after the new Waqf Law comes into effect, there will be great improvement in the management of Waqf property. But I am happy that I am in Srinagar today, and it gives me great delight to say that the J & K Waqf Board Management- their operations are number 1 in India...I congratulate their entire team. The work done by them will be beneficial to the common man," he said.