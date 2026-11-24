Bisleri Addresses FSSAI Clarification on Goa Plant Water Batch

Bisleri International on Tuesday welcomed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) clarification on November 23, stating that the sale prohibition applies only to one batch, GO 270, manufactured at its Goa plant on September 27, 2025. According to Bisleri, the explanation was sought for a single sample from a batch manufactured 14 months ago at its Goa plant. The company said it produces more than 50,000 batches annually and that there are currently no stocks of the particular batch in the market.

Bisleri stated that the FSSAI had clarified on November 23 that bromates were found below the permissible limit upon re-testing of the sample from the batch in question. According to the company's communication, "The FSSAI has categorically and conclusively clarified on 23rd November 2026 that bromates were found below the permissible limit on re-testing of the above batch sample." Elaborating on the testing process, Bisleri said that six samples containing water from the same source were collected for testing and all six initially cleared the prescribed parameters. However, during the subsequent re-test, one out of the six samples reported PAHs at 0.144 micrograms per litre in Batch GO 270, while another sample from the same batch cleared all parameters.

The company further stated that it had highlighted the discrepancies and requested a PAH re-testing in February 2026. "Bisleri will continue to cooperate with FSSAI and defend its position in any proceedings," the company said. The company also stated that there had been no adverse incidents of PAHs found in any sample tested by FSSAI across Bisleri plants since then. Reiterating its commitment to quality and regulatory compliance, Bisleri said that all its 143 plants remain operational and comply with FSSAI regulations. It added that the Goa plant had not received any direction to suspend operations and that samples from subsequent production met all applicable FSSAI standards.

This comes after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday issued a clarification regarding a sample of Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water) lifted from M/s Bisleri International Pvt Ltd in South Goa, confirming that only one sample from one batch (Batch No. GO 270) at the Goa plant was found non-compliant and that an order prohibiting its sale has been issued under Section 36(3) of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act. The sample was collected from Bisleri International Pvt Ltd at Verna Electronic City, Verna, Salcete, South Goa. The sample underwent testing at a primary laboratory and subsequently at a referral laboratory on appeal by the Food Business Operator (FBO). The regulator emphasised that only one sample from one batch at the Goa plant was found non-compliant, and the FBO has been directed to carry out a root cause analysis.