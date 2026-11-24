Delhi Govt To Establish Modern Skill Development Centre In Shalimar

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, a state-of-the-art Skill Development Centre will be developed in Shalimar Bagh, where youth will be trained in accordance with modern technology and industry requirements. According to the Chief Minister Office, the government is set to give shape to an ambitious project aimed at connecting youth and women with skills, employment, and self-reliance. Along with this, women will be prepared for employment, self-employment, and entrepreneurship. Specifically, employment-orientated technical courses on the lines of ITIs will be launched for 12th-pass youth, and short-term courses related to bakery, beauty, fashion, tailoring, and other practical skills will be introduced for women.

The objective of this initiative is not to limit training merely to a certificate but to make it a medium of employment and economic self-reliance. The Chief Minister stated that providing better employment opportunities to the youth of Delhi and economically empowering women are among her government's top priorities. "This centre to be built in Shalimar Bagh is an important part of this vision. Here, youth will be prepared for the modern workplace by aligning training with market demand and industry needs. Women will get opportunities to learn skills suited to their interests, capabilities, and family circumstances and to start their own businesses. Flexible timings, weekend batches, and online-offline training facilities are also proposed at the centre, enabling women who miss out on training due to domestic responsibilities to hone their skills as well. This centre will not only become a major hub for skill development for youth but will also prove to be a milestone in bringing women into the mainstream by making them financially self-reliant," the CM said.

The modern building of this centre will be constructed by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) over an area of approximately eight acres. The CM said, "To be built near DESU Colony, this centre will feature smart classrooms, 14 state-of-the-art labs and training centres, a library and learning resource centre, a multipurpose auditorium with a capacity of 250 people, and facilities related to conferences and placements. Modern equipment related to digital and IT labs, fashion and textile labs, tailoring and handicrafts, beauty and wellness, bakery and food processing, healthcare, etc., will be available for training." A horticulture training field will also be developed in an area of about two acres adjacent to the campus, where practical training in plant care, plant health, and landscaping can be imparted.

Keeping in view the convenience of students coming from far-flung areas of Delhi and from outside, there is also a plan to develop hostels and modern sports facilities there so that youth receiving training can get a complete and accessible educational environment, the release said. Courses such as fashion design, tailoring, embroidery, beautician, hair styling, bakery, food processing, and handicrafts will be particularly useful for women at the centre. After training, apart from taking up jobs, women will be able to start their own boutique, beauty salon, bakery, tiffin service, or other businesses. Through the Women Entrepreneurship and Incubation facility, arrangements are proposed to connect them with guidance, mentorship, market linkages, and financial assistance opportunities to start a business.

For the convenience of working mothers, two crèche units with a capacity of 25 children each and a medical sick-bay for first aid will also be built on the campus. This will relieve women from worries about childcare during training, the release said. The academic and technical operations of this centre will be carried out through the Skill Development Centre of Dr B R Ambedkar University, which comes under the government's Directorate of Higher Education. The training programmes will focus on industry-based practical skills in line with the standards of the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) and the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). Youth will receive training in sectors such as digital services, IT support, artificial intelligence, retail, and hospitality, the release said. After completing the course, guidance will be provided for employment, apprenticeship, or starting one's own enterprise.

Linking this centre with priorities like Skill India, Mission Shakti, National Education Policy-2020, and 'Viksit Bharat-2047', there is also a plan to open further avenues of higher education for the trainees. A special feature is that the youth and women trained here will also be awarded certificates by the government, making it easier for them to find employment elsewhere as well, the release said. (ANI)