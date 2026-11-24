Australian Film Festival Returns to India With Focus on Partnerships

The Australian Film Festival of India (AFFI) is set to return this December after a pause during the Covid-19 pandemic, with its 2026 edition bringing a renewed focus on India-Australia film collaborations, co-production opportunities and investment in the screen sector. The festival will run from December 7 to 22 across various cities in India and will also launch the Australian Cinema Bootcamp, an industry initiative aimed at bringing Indian filmmakers, investors and film executives together to explore opportunities and benefits of working with the Australian screen sector, as per the press release.

AFFI, which was first launched in Mumbai in 2011 with the support of actor Hugh Jackman, is returning with an advisory council comprising film and cultural personalities from India and Australia. The council includes actor-producer Viveck Vaswani, producer Lori Fesker, and Indian-Australian cultural leaders Sonia Gandhi and Vinod Daniel OAM. The festival's first edition featured Hugh Jackman and his then wife Deborah-Lee Furness alongside Festival Director Peter Castaldi and Creative Director Anupam Sharma. Led by Festival Director Peter Castaldi, AFFI 2026 will combine a showcase of new Australian cinema with an industry programme centred on co-production, investment, distribution and film services between the two countries. The return is supported by institutions including the University of NSW, City of Perth, AusFilm and Disney Studios, while Screen Australia is supporting the Australian Cinema Bootcamp programme.

Screen Australia Chief Operating Officer Grainne Brunsdon said the festival and bootcamp would help strengthen ties between the two screen industries and create opportunities for filmmakers from both countries.“This is an exciting time to strengthen screen industry ties between Australia and India. Having had a delegation of producers at WAVES Film Bazaar, Screen Australia is proud to support this series of Australian Cinema Bootcamp, which provides filmmakers from Australia and India with more opportunities to connect, collaborate and create new pathways for stories that celebrate the richness and diversity of our shared cultural connections. We look forward to seeing the next generation of projects and partnerships emerge from this growing connection,” Brunsdon said.

The festival's return comes as the India-Australia Audio Visual Co-Production Treaty comes into force, opening avenues for filmmakers from both countries to collaborate on projects. The initiative has received support from partners across India, with the International Film Festival of Kerala hosting a curated selection of Australian films and a panel discussion. Shanmugam and AVM Studios will host the Chennai section, while other partners are also confirming their association for different parts of the country.

As part of the industry programme, the Australian Cinema Bootcamp will organise full-day sessions in Hyderabad, Trivandrum and Bengaluru, with more cities to be announced. The programme is aimed at Indian producers, directors, investors, distributors, VFX and post-production companies, as well as students interested in exploring opportunities with Australia. The sessions will cover co-production under the new treaty, investment in Australian films and Indian-centric Australian productions, Australian government and state incentives, including the Producer Offset, distribution between the two markets, post-production, VFX, specialist crews and filming locations.

AusFilm CEO Kate Marks said initiatives such as AFFI could help build stronger professional connections between the Indian and Australian film industries.“We welcome opportunities that bring the Australian and Indian film industries closer together, and as Australia's film commission, we're here to help Indian filmmakers tap into Australia's world-class production and post-production capabilities. Initiatives like Screen Australia's delegation to Goa and the Australian Film Festival of India are a great way to build connections and open the door to more collaboration,” Marks said in a statement.

AFFI is also positioning Australia as an investment and production destination for Indian filmmakers. The country offers several state grants and attraction funds, while the Producer Offset returns 40 per cent of qualifying Australian production expenditure for eligible feature films, helping reduce the capital at risk for investors. Anupam Sharma, Founding Creative Director of AFFI, said Australia offers Indian filmmakers access to production infrastructure, skilled crews and financial support that could facilitate international collaborations.“Indian cinema has conquered the world on its own terms. Australia offers Indian storytellers something rare: a bigger canvas, world-class crews and post-production, government support which reduces financial risks in the film, and a system that delivers on time and on budget,” Sharma said.“We want to see Indian money, Indian stories and Australian know-how in the same film, on screens around the world,” he added.

The festival's film programme will include First Light, Australia's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars, Sharma's award-winning film Brand Bollywood Downunder, featuring prominent figures from the Indian film industry, and the Brett Lee-starrer UnIndian. AFFI will also showcase Australian filmmakers and screen talent of Indian origin, including Yogi Devgan and producer Chetan Oberoi, highlighting the growing presence of Indian-origin talent in Australia's film industry.“The showcase brings the best of new Australian cinema to Indian audiences,” Castaldi said, adding that the festival was also highlighting the growing wave of Australian screen talent of Indian origin.