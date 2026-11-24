MENAFN - IANS) Durban, Nov 24 (IANS) South Africa have named eight uncapped players in their 15-member squad for the one-off Test against India next month, with Laura Wolvaardt set to lead the side in the first of two red-ball internationals they will play this summer.

The squad features allrounder Marizanne Kapp, who could be playing her first Test at her home Gqeberha ground, and left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, the only South African so far to have bagged 10 wickets in a Test match.

Included are opening batter Alexandra Candler, who is the second-leading run-scorer in the domestic one-day competition and the top scorer in the T20 tournament, seam-bowling allrounder Oluhle Siyo, seamer Nthabiseng Nini, batter Caitlin Wyngaard, and spinners Luyanda Nzuza and Nondumiso Shangase.

Eliz-Mari Marx and Miane Smit, who have already played several white-ball games for South Africa, are also uncapped in Test cricket.

South Africa have included two wicketkeepers, Sinalo Jafta and Karabo Meso. Jafta, who missed the Zimbabwe T20I series in September with a hamstring injury, is fit again but is probably going to be monitored for the Test, with Meso likely to win the wicketkeeping gloves.

In light of infrequent women's Tests and South Africa having last competed in the format two years ago, the team has already participated in two red-ball camps before the summer.

The squad also reflects a changing of the guard, with Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Tumi Sekhukhune and Ayanda Hlubi, who played in South Africa's most recent Test against England in Bloemfontein, absent.

South Africa is set to face off against India for the fourth time in Test cricket, having not won any of the previous three clashes. They also have an upcoming test against Australia in April to end the season.

South Africa will take on India in three ODIs and three T20Is as the other part of the multi-format tour.

The ODIs will also be the final set of matches in the ICC Women's Championship, which is the qualification pathway to the 2029 World Cup, and the T20Is will be an opportunity to prepare for next year's Champions Trophy.

Bosch, Tazmin Brits, de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka and Sekhukhune are in the mix. Candler and Wyngaard are also among those in line to make their 50-over debuts.

An experienced squad member, Namibia's Yasmeen Khan, has been named for her first T20I stint after she pledged her allegiance to her country of birth. Kayla Reyneke, Faye Tunnicliffe and leg-spinner Seshnie Naidu are also in the side.

"Hosting India in a test match as well as in one-dayers or T20Is is a challenge for this group and one I am eager to see us embrace. They are the world champions in ODIs, and that's where we want to be, so this tour will be a good indicator of our progress and self-belief," said South Africa coach Mandla Mashimbyi in a statement.

"Alex (Candler) has been doing the business at domestic and Emerging level for years, and this is a big moment for her to be taking this next step for her country. Caitlin (Wyngaard) is another one who we are delighted to see in the Test and 50-over squad, as she has worked incredibly hard the last 18 months and is exactly the type of player we want to build this team around. These two, plus all the other promising cricketers from the three squads, including Yasmeen (Khan) and Oluhle (Siyo), are part of a bigger vision we are working towards."

Interestingly, neither Dane van Niekerk, who was part of the squad at the T20 World Cup, nor Shabnim Ismail, who also featured in all three squads for the India series, have been selected.

Van Niekerk has not played cricket since her single appearance at the T20 WC, while Ismail is currently featuring for her domestic side, Lions. Neither have said if they will continue to be available for South Africa.

The tour will get underway with the one-off Test in Gqeberha from December 9, followed by the three ODIs on December 16 in Paarl, December 19 in Cape Town and December 22 in Bloemfontein.

The opening T20I will take place at Benoni on December 26, and the other two on December 29 and 30 at Potchefstroom.

South Africa squads for India series

Test squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Alexandra Candler, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nthabiseng Nini, Luyanda Nzuza, Nondumiso Shangase, Oluhle Siyo, Miané Smit, Caitlin Wyngaard.

ODI squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Alexandra Candler, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinalo Jafta, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Caitlin Wyngaard.

T20I squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Yasmeen Khan, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe.