MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Misinformation powered by artificial intelligence has become a threat to national security. Wars that once targeted land now target minds, Abdulla Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Authority, said on Tuesday.

Speaking in a session at the Knowledge Summit 2026 in Dubai, Al Hamed said the world has entered a“brain war”. He described how a single idea from a misguided group can take root in a person's mind“until it becomes a matter that's controlling his mind fully”, turning people against their own families.

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Al Hamed said six billion people are now online, communicating“without any limit, any barrier”. AI-generated content can be convincing enough to“make you doubt your values, your nationality”.

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He told the story of three schoolchildren, each influenced by material they had seen on their fathers' phones. One was drawn towards Daesh and the Muslim Brotherhood after hearing religious content without knowing its source.

A second stopped seeing his father as a role model after seeing a fabricated photo of him with Jeffrey Epstein. A third lost trust in his father after seeing him labelled a“Zionist”.

“Today we are in the AI era. It's easy to make a picture, a document, that can be convincing,” he said.“Who is responsible? The responsibility has been transformed from the institutions to the individuals.”

He urged people to check information with official sources before sharing it.“We have to carry the responsibility of what we're doing,” he said.

Al Hamed said parents carry the first responsibility for shaping a child's awareness, ahead of schools, influencers or algorithms. He called for critical thinking to be taught in a positive way, saying many people“don't know how to criticise”.

He also criticised content creators who chase views at any cost.“Everyone today is official,” he said, adding that people with public platforms should act as a reference for others.

On algorithms, he asked the audience how many had talked about a car or furniture, then found adverts for it on their phones.“Who made it happen? You,” he said.“What you write becomes a fingerprint. Even if you delete it, it will be written about you for a lifetime.”

Al Hamed warned those who believe they can do without AI.“Whoever thinks he will continue in his job and say 'I don't need AI', I tell him: think 100,000 times,” he said. He predicted new jobs and major changes to daily life.

But he insisted AI“will not reach the touch of the human”. He urged people to use AI for research and review while keeping their own creativity. Recalling the arrival of calculators in classrooms in the 1970s, he said people must not lose the ability to solve problems themselves.“God gave us the mind to think,” he said.

He said the UAE protects its digital space through laws and content systems. He recalled the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saying that every Emirati is an ambassador for the country, and noted that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had set the standards for UAE media.

Al Hamed said the UAE has ranked 10th in global soft power rankings for four years. He added that news is only around 10 per cent of the wider media sector, which also includes cinema, music, novels and storytelling. Media currently contributes only about 1 per cent of national income.

“The UAE has more than 200 indicators where it ranks first, and I believe we are late in media,” he said.“It's our duty to make UAE media the first in the world.”

He recalled meeting a British man who had lived in Nepal for 23 years and was visiting Dubai for the summit.“He told me, 'Your country is so beautiful. I didn't expect it to be like this. Why don't you get the [real] stories out?' I told him, 'I'm waiting for you to come.'”

The UAE's films and books reach Arab audiences, he said, but audiences in East Asia, Europe and the US“don't see the right picture”.“What we need is to see people writing about the UAE from outside, telling our stories.”

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