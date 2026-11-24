Shanghai Party Chief Probed in Major China Investigation
(MENAFN) Shanghai Communist Party Secretary Chen Jining and a senior official at China's Ministry of Science and Technology have been placed under investigation over suspected serious disciplinary and legal violations, state media reported Tuesday.
Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and head of the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee, is facing a disciplinary and supervisory probe, according to Xinhua.
The investigation makes Chen the fourth Politburo member to come under scrutiny during the current leadership term, which began in 2022. It is being carried out by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.
At 62, Chen is the first incumbent head of Shanghai to face such an investigation since Chen Liangyu, who was removed from his position in 2006.
Born in 1964 in Lishu County, in northeastern Jilin province, Chen became a CPC member in June 1984.
He earned a doctorate in engineering from Imperial College London, specializing in environmental systems analysis within the Department of Civil Engineering. He also holds the academic rank of professor.
Chen's government career included his appointment as minister of environmental protection in 2015, followed by his selection as Beijing mayor in January 2018.
According to local media reports, his most recent public appearance was last Thursday, when he visited a state-owned company for an inspection.
Separately, Liu Min, a senior Ministry of Science and Technology official, has also been placed under investigation over suspected “serious violations of party discipline and national laws.”
Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and head of the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee, is facing a disciplinary and supervisory probe, according to Xinhua.
The investigation makes Chen the fourth Politburo member to come under scrutiny during the current leadership term, which began in 2022. It is being carried out by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.
At 62, Chen is the first incumbent head of Shanghai to face such an investigation since Chen Liangyu, who was removed from his position in 2006.
Born in 1964 in Lishu County, in northeastern Jilin province, Chen became a CPC member in June 1984.
He earned a doctorate in engineering from Imperial College London, specializing in environmental systems analysis within the Department of Civil Engineering. He also holds the academic rank of professor.
Chen's government career included his appointment as minister of environmental protection in 2015, followed by his selection as Beijing mayor in January 2018.
According to local media reports, his most recent public appearance was last Thursday, when he visited a state-owned company for an inspection.
Separately, Liu Min, a senior Ministry of Science and Technology official, has also been placed under investigation over suspected “serious violations of party discipline and national laws.”
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