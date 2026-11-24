Punyam Academy Announces Its Exclusive 2026 Black Friday Sale 20% OFF Across All Products!
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam Academy, a leading online training provider, is excited to announce its 2026 Black Friday Sale, offering an exclusive 20% discount on its entire product range from November 24 to November 30, 2026. This limited-time promotional offer gives professionals, organizations, and aspiring auditors an excellent opportunity to enhance their knowledge and skills while saving on their learning and documentation needs.
The special offer is applicable to all online training courses, ISO documentation kits, and ISO Auditor training PPT kits available on the official Punyam Academy website. Customers can simply apply the promotional code BLACKFRIDAY2026P20 at checkout to enjoy an instant 20% discount on their purchases.
Don't miss this opportunity to invest in professional development, strengthen your organization's management systems, and access high-quality training and documentation resources at an exceptional price. Hurry! The Black Friday offer is valid for seven days only.
Use Discount Coupon: BLACKFRIDAY2026P20
The offer covers Punyam Academy's complete range of training courses – including ISO 9001, 14001, 20252, 45001, 22000, IMS, HSE, ISO/IEC 17025, 17020, 17021, 27017, 27001, 50001, 13485, 20000, 17024, 17034, 22301, NABH, and more.
Punyam Academy became one of the leading organizations, who launched upgraded courses on recently revised standards like ISO 9001:2026 lead auditor training, ISO 14001:2026 Lead Auditor training, ISO/IEC 17020:2026 Lead Auditor, ISO/IEC 17024:2026, SA 8000:2026, IMS – 2026 Lead Auditor training as well Internal auditor trainings for all such standards with recognized training certificates.
Discount Available Across Multiple Product Categories
The 2026 Black Friday promotion covers the following resources:
. Self-paced Online Training Courses: Awareness, foundation, internal ISO auditor, ISO lead auditor, and lead implementer training programs.
. ISO Documentation Packages: Editable manuals, procedures, SOPs, policies, formats, and audit checklists for management system implementation.
. Training PPT Kits: Editable PowerPoint presentations, trainer guides, handouts, examination materials, and audit training resources.
These resources support to individuals developing professional auditing skills with globally recognized certificates and also to consultants assisting organizations with ISO implementation, and to companies planning employee training and management system improvements.
The sale announcement reaffirms Punyam Academy's reputation and reach. As one of the premier online ISO training providers, Punyam Academy offers over 275 e Learning courses plus 150+ editable ISO documentation and PPT kits. Each course is delivered by experienced ISO auditors and culminates in an internationally recognized certificate. Punyam Academy has reached learners in over 120 countries, with more than 15,000 professionals worldwide completing its training programs. This global user base and the academy's commitment to quality education and continuous improvement. Browse all available training courses and training PPT kits at:
Punyam Academy's expertise is built on accredited training and proven outcomes. All courses, documentation and training kits are developed by ISO specialists and updated to the latest standard revisions. Clients include hundreds of organizations across industries; Punyam's parent consultancy has supported more than 1,000 companies worldwide to achieve ISO certification.
Use Discount Coupon: BLACKFRIDAY2026P20
This Black Friday sale provides an opportunity for professionals and organizations to access that expertise at a 20% discounted rate – whether expanding staff skills with a lead auditor course or streamlining certification efforts with ready-made documentation tools.
For full details, please see Punyam Academy's official website: and browse its range of ISO training courses, documentation kits and training PPT kits.
About Punyam Academy
Punyam Academy is an ISO and management system focused e-learning course provider founded in 2021, delivering auditor and implementer training, awareness courses, technical courses on instrument calibration and ISO documentation solutions worldwide. The academy's programs are certified and internationally recognized, reflecting its high standards. With a commitment to quality, Punyam Academy equips professionals with the knowledge and tools needed for ISO certification and continual improvement across diverse management systems. For more information, visit
The special offer is applicable to all online training courses, ISO documentation kits, and ISO Auditor training PPT kits available on the official Punyam Academy website. Customers can simply apply the promotional code BLACKFRIDAY2026P20 at checkout to enjoy an instant 20% discount on their purchases.
Don't miss this opportunity to invest in professional development, strengthen your organization's management systems, and access high-quality training and documentation resources at an exceptional price. Hurry! The Black Friday offer is valid for seven days only.
Use Discount Coupon: BLACKFRIDAY2026P20
The offer covers Punyam Academy's complete range of training courses – including ISO 9001, 14001, 20252, 45001, 22000, IMS, HSE, ISO/IEC 17025, 17020, 17021, 27017, 27001, 50001, 13485, 20000, 17024, 17034, 22301, NABH, and more.
Punyam Academy became one of the leading organizations, who launched upgraded courses on recently revised standards like ISO 9001:2026 lead auditor training, ISO 14001:2026 Lead Auditor training, ISO/IEC 17020:2026 Lead Auditor, ISO/IEC 17024:2026, SA 8000:2026, IMS – 2026 Lead Auditor training as well Internal auditor trainings for all such standards with recognized training certificates.
Discount Available Across Multiple Product Categories
The 2026 Black Friday promotion covers the following resources:
. Self-paced Online Training Courses: Awareness, foundation, internal ISO auditor, ISO lead auditor, and lead implementer training programs.
. ISO Documentation Packages: Editable manuals, procedures, SOPs, policies, formats, and audit checklists for management system implementation.
. Training PPT Kits: Editable PowerPoint presentations, trainer guides, handouts, examination materials, and audit training resources.
These resources support to individuals developing professional auditing skills with globally recognized certificates and also to consultants assisting organizations with ISO implementation, and to companies planning employee training and management system improvements.
The sale announcement reaffirms Punyam Academy's reputation and reach. As one of the premier online ISO training providers, Punyam Academy offers over 275 e Learning courses plus 150+ editable ISO documentation and PPT kits. Each course is delivered by experienced ISO auditors and culminates in an internationally recognized certificate. Punyam Academy has reached learners in over 120 countries, with more than 15,000 professionals worldwide completing its training programs. This global user base and the academy's commitment to quality education and continuous improvement. Browse all available training courses and training PPT kits at:
Punyam Academy's expertise is built on accredited training and proven outcomes. All courses, documentation and training kits are developed by ISO specialists and updated to the latest standard revisions. Clients include hundreds of organizations across industries; Punyam's parent consultancy has supported more than 1,000 companies worldwide to achieve ISO certification.
Use Discount Coupon: BLACKFRIDAY2026P20
This Black Friday sale provides an opportunity for professionals and organizations to access that expertise at a 20% discounted rate – whether expanding staff skills with a lead auditor course or streamlining certification efforts with ready-made documentation tools.
For full details, please see Punyam Academy's official website: and browse its range of ISO training courses, documentation kits and training PPT kits.
About Punyam Academy
Punyam Academy is an ISO and management system focused e-learning course provider founded in 2021, delivering auditor and implementer training, awareness courses, technical courses on instrument calibration and ISO documentation solutions worldwide. The academy's programs are certified and internationally recognized, reflecting its high standards. With a commitment to quality, Punyam Academy equips professionals with the knowledge and tools needed for ISO certification and continual improvement across diverse management systems. For more information, visit
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