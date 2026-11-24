Resilience AI Strengthens Advisory Board And Expands Global Footprint To Nearly Five Million People And Spaces
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 24 November 2026: Resilience AI, a techno-science company focused on disaster risk reduction and physical climate risk, has reached nearly five million people and physical spaces across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and India through its Resilience360 platform. Founded in November 2023, the company has built a growing presence across sectors, including supply chain, oil and gas, power utilities, real estate, small and medium businesses, rural and urban development, and state disaster management, as it works towards its mission of futureproofing one billion spaces and people against natural hazard exposure and physical climate risks by 2030.
As part of its evolving organisational and leadership structure, Resilience AI announced that Anshu Sharma, Co-founder and Director, and Manu Gupta, Advisor, have departed the company. The company acknowledges their contributions and wishes them continued success in their future endeavours.
Further strengthening its institutional capabilities, Resilience AI has welcomed Dr. Sujata Saunik, Umit Bhatia and Dr. Firoz C as advisors in 2026 towards the company's continued efforts to advance disaster risk reduction, climate resilience policy and the institutionalisation of physical climate risk frameworks across sectors.
Dr. Sujata Saunik is contributing to efforts to modernise disaster risk reduction and climate resilience by integrating technology and scientific evidence into disaster management policy and the Disaster Management Act of India, while advancing disaster risk reduction research through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Working alongside the company's founders and wider advisory network, the advisors contribute to institutionalizing physical climate risk framework that can help make climate adaptation a measurable and bankable investment across sectors.
Commenting on the company's journey and its next phase of growth, Samhita R., Founding CEO, and Sundeep Reddy Mallu, Co-Founder CTO Resilience AI, said, "Our vision is to mainstream resilience by embedding physical climate risk and system capacity into how people, businesses and governments plan capital allocation and make growth decisions. As we continue to evolve, our focus remains on building accessible technology, strengthening institutional capabilities and bringing scientific rigour to the way the world understands and addresses physical climate risk. We are grateful to our customers, investors and partners who continue to be part of this journey."
Building institutional capacity and expanding the Resilience360 ecosystem
Over the past three years, Resilience AI has focused on building institutional capacity and expertise in climate resilience, with more than 500 Resilience360-certified professionals across over 30 multinational companies, MSMEs, government agencies, academic institutions and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).
The company continues to develop the Resilience360 platform combining scientific evidence, AI, ML to modernise disaster management policies and institutionalise physical climate risk assessment across sectors.
Resilience AI offers its Resilience360 platform to businesses, enterprises and individuals through four offerings: Resilience360 Basic, Resilience360 Forge, Resilience360 Spaces and Resilience360 Pro. The platform enables disaster risk reduction, physical climate risk assessment and compliance agnostic of sector, by providing organisations and individuals an easy-to-use and simple-to-understand platform that measures, monitors and manages exposure to natural hazards and climate-related risks, better, faster and bankable.
Advancing a global climate resilience agenda
Looking ahead, Resilience AI remains committed to contributing to India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the United States' pre-disaster hazard mitigation and preparedness goals under the Stafford Act, and the five key pillars of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
Through its technology platform, research and institutional partnerships, the company aims to bridge the gap between climate risk intelligence, policy development and actionable adaptation measures, making climate adaptation a more measurable and actionable priority for businesses, governments and communities.
About Resilience AI:
Resilience AI is an Enterprise Tech startup enabling organisations and governments to assess, manage, and reduce the loss of capital and lives due to climate hazards through AI and ML-
led modelling and simulation. Built in response to systemic gaps exposed by natural disasters, the company focuses on uncovering under-assessed risk and providing a framework for disaster management for assets and operational continuity by replacing static, non-actionable manual spreadsheets and models with real-time, decision-ready systems.
Its flagship platform, Resilience360TM, delivers asset-level risk intelligence within 24 hours and organisation-level audit and compliance readiness within 72 hours, supporting faster, more informed decisions across preparedness, planning, and continuity.
As part of its evolving organisational and leadership structure, Resilience AI announced that Anshu Sharma, Co-founder and Director, and Manu Gupta, Advisor, have departed the company. The company acknowledges their contributions and wishes them continued success in their future endeavours.
Further strengthening its institutional capabilities, Resilience AI has welcomed Dr. Sujata Saunik, Umit Bhatia and Dr. Firoz C as advisors in 2026 towards the company's continued efforts to advance disaster risk reduction, climate resilience policy and the institutionalisation of physical climate risk frameworks across sectors.
Dr. Sujata Saunik is contributing to efforts to modernise disaster risk reduction and climate resilience by integrating technology and scientific evidence into disaster management policy and the Disaster Management Act of India, while advancing disaster risk reduction research through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Working alongside the company's founders and wider advisory network, the advisors contribute to institutionalizing physical climate risk framework that can help make climate adaptation a measurable and bankable investment across sectors.
Commenting on the company's journey and its next phase of growth, Samhita R., Founding CEO, and Sundeep Reddy Mallu, Co-Founder CTO Resilience AI, said, "Our vision is to mainstream resilience by embedding physical climate risk and system capacity into how people, businesses and governments plan capital allocation and make growth decisions. As we continue to evolve, our focus remains on building accessible technology, strengthening institutional capabilities and bringing scientific rigour to the way the world understands and addresses physical climate risk. We are grateful to our customers, investors and partners who continue to be part of this journey."
Building institutional capacity and expanding the Resilience360 ecosystem
Over the past three years, Resilience AI has focused on building institutional capacity and expertise in climate resilience, with more than 500 Resilience360-certified professionals across over 30 multinational companies, MSMEs, government agencies, academic institutions and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).
The company continues to develop the Resilience360 platform combining scientific evidence, AI, ML to modernise disaster management policies and institutionalise physical climate risk assessment across sectors.
Resilience AI offers its Resilience360 platform to businesses, enterprises and individuals through four offerings: Resilience360 Basic, Resilience360 Forge, Resilience360 Spaces and Resilience360 Pro. The platform enables disaster risk reduction, physical climate risk assessment and compliance agnostic of sector, by providing organisations and individuals an easy-to-use and simple-to-understand platform that measures, monitors and manages exposure to natural hazards and climate-related risks, better, faster and bankable.
Advancing a global climate resilience agenda
Looking ahead, Resilience AI remains committed to contributing to India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the United States' pre-disaster hazard mitigation and preparedness goals under the Stafford Act, and the five key pillars of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
Through its technology platform, research and institutional partnerships, the company aims to bridge the gap between climate risk intelligence, policy development and actionable adaptation measures, making climate adaptation a more measurable and actionable priority for businesses, governments and communities.
About Resilience AI:
Resilience AI is an Enterprise Tech startup enabling organisations and governments to assess, manage, and reduce the loss of capital and lives due to climate hazards through AI and ML-
led modelling and simulation. Built in response to systemic gaps exposed by natural disasters, the company focuses on uncovering under-assessed risk and providing a framework for disaster management for assets and operational continuity by replacing static, non-actionable manual spreadsheets and models with real-time, decision-ready systems.
Its flagship platform, Resilience360TM, delivers asset-level risk intelligence within 24 hours and organisation-level audit and compliance readiness within 72 hours, supporting faster, more informed decisions across preparedness, planning, and continuity.
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