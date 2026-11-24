NEW YORK Nov. 24, 2026 - LEVEL8, a luggage brand founded in the United States in 2008, has announced a Black Friday campaign running from Nov. 1 through Dec. 3, 2026. The company is discounting 20 percent off its luggage on the officiawebsite, with no code required. The campaign centers on two cases:the Adventure Carry-On and the Voyageur Check-In.

The complaints are familiar to anyone who has packed a case: a lid that needs room to swing open, a packing base with a ridge down the middle, wheels that drag once the case is full. LEVEL8 built both around all three, treating them as design decisions rather than inevitable wear. The two cases divide by trip length and customer's need. The Adventure is a carry-on for short, frequent travel — business trips, weekend flights, the airport-to-hotel run — where access and footprint matter most. The Voyageur is a check-in for longer journeys, where capacity, structure and survival in the hold take priority.

Adventure: An Effortless Lid, More Room Inside

The Adventure opens from the front, with a lid that lifts up on its hinge. Nothing has to be laid flat or cleared first: one motion exposes the whole interior, and whatever you are looking for is where you left it. LEVEL8 estimates that the case needs roughly 50 percent less floor space to open than a conventional case.

Capacity comes from the same decision. A conventional case opens down the middle, so the hinge and the divider claim a strip of the packing area — that strip is the ridge you feel under a folded shirt. The Adventure sets the split at 1:9 instead: the lid covers roughly a tenth of the depth, and the remaining nine-tenths stay one continuous base, with a deep side for shoeboxes and a shallow side for flat items. The 20-inch Adventure measures 21.3 × 15.4 × 10.2 inches including handle and wheels and weighs 9 pounds, with 45 liters of packing space; the expansion zip takes it to 50 liters when a trip runs long, which is the difference between closing the case and carrying the extra pair of shoes home.

Voyageur: Built for the Long Trip

The Voyageur is organized around a 3:7 split: the larger side takes bulky items, and the smaller side is divided into enclosed sections for the things that should stay put — shoes, a toiletry kit, a damp swimsuit. Those sections are lined in waterproof TPU, so wet items go in without soaking what sits beside them. Its design is deliberately restrained: it removes decorative elements, keeps proportions clean, and lets color carry the look. The Voyageur comes in four restrained colorways; in each, black is reserved for the back panel, the handle and the wheel hubs, and the only branding on the front is a small square badge.

The handle adjusts through four height settings, which matters on a loaded check-in, where a couple of centimeters decide whether the case rolls behind you or pulls at your arm. The Voyageur check-in runs from 43 liters at 20 inches to 99 liters at 28 inches, where it measures 29.1 × 16.6 × 13.3 inches including handle and wheels and weighs 12.4 pounds — sized for seven to ten days.

What Both Cases Share

Both models use the same frame system, wheels and shell, so everything below applies to either case.

LiberFrame. The wide-handle system places the trolley bars at the edges of the frame instead of through the middle of the packing area. LEVEL8 says the change raises usable packing area from 85 percent to 98 percent of the interior floor space and leaves a flat packing base. Moving the bars outward widens the span and increases the risk of wobble and jamming, so the company spent nine months and five prototype rounds on the aluminum structure, sleeve tolerances, a centered release button, and a reinforced bracket. LEVEL8 reports lateral movement at the handle's top reduced from 18 mm to under 12 mm, with a 1,000-cycle oscillation test to confirm the fit holds.

S-Tek wheels. S-Tek was developed over seven months and five prototype rounds, and combines high-density bearings, a one-piece cast TPU tread, a reinforced outer ring, and an inner sleeve that seats the wheel against the shell. LEVEL8 rates each wheel above 220 lb (100 kg). In company testing, tread wear stayed under 0.08 in (2 mm) after 276,000 cycles, and testing by SGS recorded rolling noise around 45 dB(A) at 1 m. Those figures describe the tested configuration, not every load and surface wheels at that rating carry far more than a packed case ever weighs, so the difference shows up in use: the case starts without a shove, tracks straight across a terminal and stays quiet on a hard floor.

Shell and warranty. Both shells are molded from Covestro polycarbonate produced in Germany, and both cases use YKK zippers, a TSA-approved lock and recycled RPET lining. The lifetime warranty covers functional components, including the shell, wheels, and handles.

The Offer and Availability

The 20 percent discount applies from Nov. 1 through Dec. 3, 2026, on level8cases and requires no code. Pricing, specifications and product pages for the Adventure Carry-On and the Voyageur Check-In are available at level8case.

About LEVEL8

LEVEL8 is a modern travel lifestyle brand providing premium engineered luggage and gear for modern travelers. It blends minimalist aesthetics with functional design, using durable materials, intuitive organization, smooth mobility, and practical features for everyday travel. LEVEL8's luggage and travel gear offers products for everyone, from frequent flyers to business travelers to urban explorers, balanced by performance, reliability, and refined design.