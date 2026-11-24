MENAFN - GetNews) Trigent's AI voice agent service brings workflows live in under 24 hours, enabling enterprises to evaluate performance on real calls before committing to infrastructure.

BOSTON - Nov. 24, 2026 - Trigent, a global software engineering and AI solutions company, today announced the launch of the Calypso AI voice agent service that allows enterprises to deploy live AI voice agents in under 24 hours and measure their business value on real calls.

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Built on Trigent's ArkOS platform, Calypso helps organizations validate Voice AI performance and return on investment before committing to dedicated infrastructure, additional hiring, or a broader rollout.

For enterprises exploring voice AI, the challenge often lies in establishing a credible business case, whilst considering architecture decisions, platform commitments, and implementation costs.

Calypso addresses this through a managed service that combines rapid deployment, call-level visibility, and an ROI assessment based on actual usage.

How Calypso Voice Agent Works

Trigent configures each agent around the client's requirements, including custom prompts, voice selection, and workflow-specific handling. A record of agent interactions and workflow results are evaluated comprehensively to support future decisions and integrations.

“Enterprises need a clear business case for voice AI, grounded in how it performs in their own operations,” said Anand Padia "Andy", VP, Technology at Trigent Software.“With Calypso, they can evaluate real calls, review the outcomes, and assess the economics before making a larger commitment.”

The latest addition to Trigent's AI services, Calypso supports workflows across inside sales and outbound calling, L1 and L2 support, appointment scheduling, collections, renewals, and compliance. For regulated workflows, the service incorporates audit trails, policy-aligned scripts, and escalation logic to support oversight and to route interactions that require human attention.

Importantly, clients retain ownership of the intellectual property they create, supporting continuity as they move from initial validation to broader adoption.

Trigent is also offering a version for transportation and logistics companies heading into the holiday peak. It comes with six ready-made agents for the calls that swamp dispatch desks: driver check calls, dock appointments, shipment status, freight quotes, paperwork and billing.

Eight of the 10 largest U.S. freight brokers already use AI voice agents in production, Forkast reported in September. Trigent is offering a seasonal package for mid-sized carriers, brokers and 3PLs, which see the same December rush.

To get a demo of the voice agent or calculate your ROI from the solution, visit the Calypso webpage.

About Trigent

Trigent is a data-first, AI-driven global technology solutions provider helping organizations modernize operations, strengthen customer engagement, and achieve measurable business outcomes. Since 1995, Trigent has delivered end-to-end solutions for independent software vendors, enterprises, and small and midsize businesses. Combining deep domain expertise with strong engineering capabilities, Trigent enables customers to lead the shift in their industries through trusted, scalable solutions that maximize the value of their technology investments.

To learn more, visit trigent.