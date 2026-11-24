FORT WAYNE, Ind. - November 24, 2026 - Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today it has arranged the sale of a new-construction, single-tenant net-leased Chipotle Mexican Grill with a Chipotlane drive-thru in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The sales price was $3.43 million.

The transaction marks Hanley Investment Group's second Chipotle property sale in Indiana this year and 20th nationwide in the last 48 months.

Hanley Investment Group Executive Vice President Dylan Mallory and Associate Peyton Krutz, in association with ParaSell, Inc., represented the seller and developer, Midland Atlantic Properties of Indianapolis, Indiana. The buyer, a private Indianapolis-based 1031 exchange investor, was represented by Jon Bannister of Veritas Realty of Indianapolis.

Hanley Investment Group has sold nearly $1 billion in retail investment properties throughout the Midwest during the past 48 months, totaling 3.33 million square feet. The firm has sold $212 million in retail investment properties in Indiana during the past six years, including new McDonald's and Taco Bell ground leases in Indianapolis earlier this year for the same seller.

"New-construction net-leased assets backed by nationally recognized brands continue to attract significant investor interest, particularly when coupled with a long-term corporate-guaranteed lease and a dominant retail location," said Mallory. "Leveraging our long-standing relationships with Midwest brokers and investors, we secured an all-cash Indianapolis-based 1031 exchange buyer and achieved premium pricing for the seller."

Located at 5770 Coventry Lane in Fort Wayne, the 2,385-square-foot restaurant features Chipotle's new Habanero prototype and is situated on a 1.08-acre parcel as an outparcel to the No. 1-ranked Kroger in Indiana and the No. 14-ranked Kroger location in the United States, according to Placer. The property, formerly occupied by a regional bank, was redeveloped into a Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) under a new 15-year corporate-guaranteed triple-net lease. The restaurant will open in early November and will be the fifth Chipotle in Fort Wayne.

According to Mallory, the Habanero prototype streamlines mobile-order fulfillment through dedicated indoor and outdoor pickup lanes and upgraded kitchen equipment designed to improve operational efficiency. The restaurant also features a drive-thru pickup lane, a format that has contributed to higher sales performance across the chain. Chipotle operates more than 4,200 restaurants worldwide and is targeting 7,000 locations by the end of the decade.

The property benefits from its location adjacent to Kroger Marketplace, which attracts more than 2 million annual visitors and anchors one of Fort Wayne's premier retail destinations. Kroger is the fourth-largest retailer in the United States and operates approximately 2,750 stores nationwide.

Fort Wayne is the cultural and economic hub of northeast Indiana and has experienced population growth of more than 5% since 2020. The city serves a multi-county trade area supported by major employers in healthcare, manufacturing and logistics, including Fortune 500 company Steel Dynamics. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Fort Wayne is currently the fastest-growing large city in the Midwest.

Hanley Investment Group continues to expand its expertise and track record in Indiana, successfully transacting high-quality net-leased properties occupied by national quick-service restaurant brands such as Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, Starbucks, Taco Bell, Panera Bread, Burger King, and Arby's.

About Hanley Investment Group

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors is a real estate brokerage and advisory services company with a transaction track record exceeding $13.2 billion, specializing in the sale of grocery-anchored shopping centers, anchored retail centers, multi-tenant properties and single-tenant net-leased investments nationwide. The firm's expertise, more than 20 years of experience, and dedication to putting clients' needs first set it apart in the industry. Hanley Investment Group creates value by delivering exceptional results through property-specific marketing strategies, cutting-edge technology and local market knowledge. Hanley Investment Group's relationships with investors, developers, institutions, franchisees, brokers and 1031 exchange buyers translate into maximum exposure and pricing for each property. With unmatched service, Hanley Investment Group has redefined the experience of selling retail investment properties. For more information, visit hanleyinvestmentgroup.