MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- The National Council for Family Affairs (NCFA) launched the National Policy for Early Childhood Development and Care on Tuesday to expand access to safe, affordable, and inclusive care and early learning. The policy gives particular attention to children with disabilities, children without family support, and those in the poorest households.

Social Development Minister Wafa Bani Mustafa and NCFA Secretary-General Mohammad Miqdadi attended the launch, alongside representatives of national institutions, partners, and experts.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Bani Mustafa thanked the NCFA, UN Women, the Van Leer Foundation, and the national institutions, partners, and experts who helped develop and launch the policy.

She said the Inter-Ministerial Committee for Women's Empowerment and the Ministry of Social Development would continue working with partners to put the policy into practice and improve the lives of children and families.

She noted that the policy puts children's rights and needs at the center of national programs, which reflects the Royal vision that investment in people begins in the earliest years and helps build a "cohesive" society and a "sustainable" economy.

She stated the policy builds on the 2001 National Early Childhood Development Strategy, subsequent programs and legislation, and the Child Rights Law.

The minister pointed out that the Economic Modernization Vision features early childhood development under its entrepreneurship and innovation driver within the economic growth pillar. She also pointed to the vision's women's empowerment strategy, which seeks to increase women's economic participation and support family stability.

Bani Mustafa said the policy covers children, families, and caregivers, recognizing the family as the first and most influential setting for a child's development.

As for their scope, she called for "high-quality, affordable, and inclusive" services across all governorates to enable children access care and learning regardless of their economic or social circumstances or where they live.

She added that the ministry had amended nursery regulations, was developing regulations to professionalize social work, and had provided grants to private and home-based nurseries. The ministry also plans to support public-sector nurseries. Bani Mustafa called for government institutions, businesses, civil society organizations, and international partners to implement the policy jointly and use clear indicators to monitor progress, evaluate services, and measure impact.

Miqdadi, in turn, said the council has made early childhood development a priority under the guidance of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, who chairs its board of trustees. He said the council developed the policy with the national early childhood development team and the technical committee, drawing on studies, data, and an analysis of gaps in services. Government bodies, national institutions, civil society organizations, and international partners contributed to the process.

Miqdadi affirmed the policy draws on the Nurturing Care Framework and integrates health, nutrition, protection, early learning, and responsive caregiving. He called for expanding safe, affordable, and high-quality services, encouraging parents to share caregiving responsibilities, and helping families, particularly women, balance those responsibilities with economic participation.

Nicolas Burniat, UN Women's country representative in Jordan, said the agency supported the council in developing the policy and looked forward to helping implement it. He described child care as essential economic infrastructure and said women often bear the greatest burden when services are unavailable or unaffordable.

He noted that the policy aims to increase women's economic participation and commits to recognizing and valuing unpaid care work and sharing caregiving responsibilities more equitably.

Farah Jadallah, the Van Leer Foundation's representative in Jordan, said investing in early childhood development and supporting families and caregivers helps build more prosperous communities.

She described the policy as the first of its kind in Jordan to bring together health, nutrition, responsive care, early learning, and safety and security while supporting families and promoting caregivers' well-being. She reaffirmed the foundation's commitment to working with the government, the council, and other partners to implement it.

A panel at the launch discussed the policy's priorities and ways to expand access to safe, stimulating, inclusive, and sustainable care and early learning services.

The event also featured a short video tracing the policy's development through its launch and outlining how it would be put into practice.

//Petra// AO