MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- The Senate's Jordanian-Ukrainian Friendship Committee discussed Tuesday prospects for expanding bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation with Ukraine, including resuming negotiations on a free trade agreement and strengthening parliamentary ties.

The committee, chaired by Senator Adham Shishani, met with Ukrainian Ambassador to Jordan Myroslava Shcherbatiuk and held virtual talks via Zoom with members of its counterpart committee in Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.

Shishani stressed the importance of building on the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Jordan and Ukraine, translating mutual trust and shared interests into practical projects and partnerships, and strengthening political and parliamentary engagement through more frequent reciprocal visits.

He highlighted opportunities to expand economic, trade and investment cooperation in agriculture, food and pharmaceutical industries, technology and energy, while encouraging private sector representatives and business leaders in both countries to establish productive partnerships.

Shishani underscored the importance of resuming negotiations on a free trade agreement to facilitate bilateral trade and advance shared economic interests.

He also called for strengthening tourism, cultural and educational cooperation, promoting the tourism offerings of both countries and encouraging reciprocal travel.

Shcherbatiuk reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to strengthening its longstanding friendship with Jordan and expanding bilateral cooperation, highlighting the role of parliamentary relations in fostering closer ties.

She expressed Ukraine's interest in deepening economic, trade and investment cooperation with Jordan, expanding opportunities for the private sector and strengthening partnerships in priority areas.

The ambassador also highlighted prospects for organizing a joint bilateral forum, resuming free trade agreement negotiations and exploring opportunities to export Ukrainian food products to Jordan, taking into account transportation safety requirements.

Members of the Ukrainian parliamentary committee emphasized the importance of advancing tourism, cultural and educational cooperation and strengthening people-to-people exchanges. They called for continued discussions on enabling Jordanian students to resume their studies at Ukrainian universities and fostering closer links between educational, tourism and economic institutions in both countries.

The Ukrainian lawmakers also stressed the importance of maintaining bilateral coordination and dialogue, building on existing relations and translating mutual understandings and identified opportunities into practical measures and sustainable partnerships that serve the interests of both countries and their peoples.

//Petra// AJ