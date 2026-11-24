MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) - His Majesty King Abdullah II and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev witnessed on Tuesday the exchange of cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two countries' governments, according to the Royal Hashemite Court.

The agreements and MoUs, which were exchanged during a ceremony at Al Husseiniya Palace, are aimed at strengthening joint efforts between Jordan and Uzbekistan across several areas.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov exchanged two agreements on bilateral strategic partnership relations and mutual legal assistance, as well as a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in economic diplomacy.

Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah and Minister Saidov exchanged an agreement on cooperation in the fields of culture and cultural creative industries, as well as three memoranda of understanding in environmental protection, national libraries, documents and archives, and cooperation in healthcare services.

Minister Qudah and Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov exchanged an agreement on preferential trade between the two governments, a memorandum on energy cooperation, and a memorandum of understanding between the Centre for Pharmaceutical Products Safety, affiliated with Uzbekistan's Ministry of Health, and Jordan's Food and Drug Administration.

Moreover, Minister Qudah and Uzbekistan's Minister of Mining Industry and Geology Bobir Islamov exchanged a memorandum of understanding in the field of mineral resources.

Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh and Minister Saidov exchanged a memorandum of understanding between Jordan's Ministry of Culture, and the Art and Culture Development Foundation, Uzbekistan's state cultural institution.

Minister Abu Ghazaleh and Minister Kudratov also exchanged four cooperation agreements in the fields of digitalisation and information technology, housing and municipal services, the establishment of a partnership between the cities of Tashkent and Amman, and the establishment of a partnership between Petra and Samarkand.

With regard to water resource management, Minister Abu Ghazaleh and Uzbekistan's Minister of Agriculture Ibrokhimbek Abdurakhmanov exchanged a memorandum of understanding between the two governments, in addition to a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of livestock farming between the two countries' Ministries of Agriculture.

The ceremony was attended by His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy and the Escort of Honour for the Uzbek president, as well as a number of senior officials from both countries.

//Petra// HA