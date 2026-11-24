Zelenskyy Warns of US Aid Push if Putin Rejects Peace Deal
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that he will appeal directly to the US Congress for increased military assistance and tougher sanctions against Russia if President Donald Trump fails to secure an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war by the close of this year.
Speaking to Bloomberg in an interview late Monday, published Tuesday, Zelenskyy said Kyiv would seek a new package of American military support and additional punitive measures against Moscow if negotiations fail to produce a settlement acceptable to Ukraine by the year-end deadline.
“There must be such a level of support for Ukraine and such sanctions that they send a clear signal to the Russians,” Zelenskyy said, stressing the need for negotiations to bring an end to the nearly five-year conflict.
He revealed that US representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff were pushing to achieve a settlement “as soon as possible,” with January viewed as a potential target. However, he warned that Ukraine could face pressure to accept substantial territorial or political concessions, while Putin had given no indication of willingness to stop the fighting.
“There’s a desire to move very quickly, both we and the Russians understand that,” Zelenskyy said, acknowledging the potential costs of reaching an agreement on an accelerated timeline. Nevertheless, he insisted that any settlement must be “not at Ukraine’s expense alone.”
The Ukrainian leader's comments came after this month's US midterm elections, which resulted in Democrats securing control of both chambers of Congress.
Zelenskyy also reiterated his demand that Ukraine's international partners accelerate deliveries of interceptors for its Patriot air defense systems. He disclosed that a shipment of 48 Patriot missiles was awaiting approval from US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Even if Washington authorizes the transfer, he warned, the additional missiles would cover only a fraction of Ukraine's defense requirements.
“It’s very unpleasant that amid all the bargaining over how to end the war, Ukraine is facing not only cuts in supplies of Patriot interceptors but also delays in deliveries,” he said.
Addressing Ukraine's access to satellite communications, Zelenskyy confirmed that restrictions continued to affect the country's use of terminals connected to Starshield, the military-grade internet service operated by Starlink.
“America itself is putting itself in a very uncomfortable position. Politically it looks as though it is pursuing the same course as Putin, who wants to force Ukraine to capitulate,” he said.
Zelenskyy further called on Ukraine's allies to establish binding security commitments, including continued military assistance and stronger sanctions against Moscow should Russian forces restart hostilities following a peace agreement.
He also pressed for guarantees supporting Ukraine's eventual accession to the European Union, alongside long-term financial commitments to sustain its armed forces and rebuild the country.
On NATO membership, Zelenskyy argued that full accession would provide Ukraine with a more practical security framework. He said major European partners, particularly Germany and France, had shown greater openness to the prospect, despite Russia's continued opposition to Ukraine joining the alliance.
“If tomorrow Trump says, ‘I support Ukraine’s NATO membership,’ in my view, Europe will support it as well,” he said.
Zelenskyy also argued that NATO membership could discourage any future attempt by Ukraine to retake occupied territory through military force, removing a potential justification for Russian concerns over future Ukrainian military action.
“If Putin believes that Ukraine is preparing to seek revenge militarily, he should be the one most interested in our NATO membership. Because if Ukraine joins NATO, we won’t be able to regain our occupied territories by force. We’ll lose all our partners,” he added.
Speaking to Bloomberg in an interview late Monday, published Tuesday, Zelenskyy said Kyiv would seek a new package of American military support and additional punitive measures against Moscow if negotiations fail to produce a settlement acceptable to Ukraine by the year-end deadline.
“There must be such a level of support for Ukraine and such sanctions that they send a clear signal to the Russians,” Zelenskyy said, stressing the need for negotiations to bring an end to the nearly five-year conflict.
He revealed that US representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff were pushing to achieve a settlement “as soon as possible,” with January viewed as a potential target. However, he warned that Ukraine could face pressure to accept substantial territorial or political concessions, while Putin had given no indication of willingness to stop the fighting.
“There’s a desire to move very quickly, both we and the Russians understand that,” Zelenskyy said, acknowledging the potential costs of reaching an agreement on an accelerated timeline. Nevertheless, he insisted that any settlement must be “not at Ukraine’s expense alone.”
The Ukrainian leader's comments came after this month's US midterm elections, which resulted in Democrats securing control of both chambers of Congress.
Zelenskyy also reiterated his demand that Ukraine's international partners accelerate deliveries of interceptors for its Patriot air defense systems. He disclosed that a shipment of 48 Patriot missiles was awaiting approval from US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Even if Washington authorizes the transfer, he warned, the additional missiles would cover only a fraction of Ukraine's defense requirements.
“It’s very unpleasant that amid all the bargaining over how to end the war, Ukraine is facing not only cuts in supplies of Patriot interceptors but also delays in deliveries,” he said.
Addressing Ukraine's access to satellite communications, Zelenskyy confirmed that restrictions continued to affect the country's use of terminals connected to Starshield, the military-grade internet service operated by Starlink.
“America itself is putting itself in a very uncomfortable position. Politically it looks as though it is pursuing the same course as Putin, who wants to force Ukraine to capitulate,” he said.
Zelenskyy further called on Ukraine's allies to establish binding security commitments, including continued military assistance and stronger sanctions against Moscow should Russian forces restart hostilities following a peace agreement.
He also pressed for guarantees supporting Ukraine's eventual accession to the European Union, alongside long-term financial commitments to sustain its armed forces and rebuild the country.
On NATO membership, Zelenskyy argued that full accession would provide Ukraine with a more practical security framework. He said major European partners, particularly Germany and France, had shown greater openness to the prospect, despite Russia's continued opposition to Ukraine joining the alliance.
“If tomorrow Trump says, ‘I support Ukraine’s NATO membership,’ in my view, Europe will support it as well,” he said.
Zelenskyy also argued that NATO membership could discourage any future attempt by Ukraine to retake occupied territory through military force, removing a potential justification for Russian concerns over future Ukrainian military action.
“If Putin believes that Ukraine is preparing to seek revenge militarily, he should be the one most interested in our NATO membership. Because if Ukraine joins NATO, we won’t be able to regain our occupied territories by force. We’ll lose all our partners,” he added.
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