MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sybiha said this on social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

“The appointment of a sanctioned Russian official as an IAEA Deputy Director General is absurd. This person was directly involved in attempts to legalise the first-ever military seizure of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, in Zaporizhzhia. An accomplice in one of the greatest thefts and gravest crimes against nuclear safety will now be part of the IAEA's leadership,” the minister said.

IAEA reports damage to transformers near Zaporizhzhia NPP, seeks truce for repairs

He stressed that such weakness and lack of values are surely not what the world needs in a time of crisis, when principled leadership is imperative to uphold the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter.

Sybiha also instructed Ukrainian diplomats to convey Ukraine's position through an official demarche and a note of protest.