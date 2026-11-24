MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement in an interview with Bloomber, Ukrinform reports.

According to Zelensky, the vessel was a legitimate target for the Ukrainian military because it was carrying weapons. At the same time, he acknowledged that Saturday's attack may have caused concern among some of Ukraine's allies.

"We did everything right," Zelensky said. "Every vessel with a Russian flag, everything that carries weapons or any sanctioned cargo that can carry God knows what, it is a legitimate target for us in Russian territorial or neutral waters."

Kyiv initially made no comment on the attack on the Sparta II. According to Zelensky, the vessel was struck in Russian territorial waters. After being hit and catching fire, it drifted into Finnish waters, from where it was later towed away.

"We were striking in the Russian territorial waters. We had all the rights for that and then some drift happened and surely there are questions," the President said.

Zelensky noted that the attack caused "different reactions," as "some European partners are worried when something is happening in the Baltic Sea." He said he had instructed ministers and military officials to "communicate more with partners so that they have enough details and there are no surprises.”

Norway in talks with Ukraine over attacks on Russian ships and regional stability

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine's Defense Forces had struck the Russian corvette Merkury, a Ka-27 combat helicopter, and the MV ANGARA dry cargo vessel carrying weapons off the coast of Libya.

The strike on the Merkury, a military corvette docked at a naval base in Benghazi, was carried out using seven Ukrainian-made naval drones.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine