MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The share of factoring in Azerbaijan's gross domestic product (GDP) is less than 1%, compared to an average of 12–13% in Europe, which indicates significant potential for the development of this financing instrument in the country, Asset-Based Finance Project Manager at the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Teymur Heybatov said at the 10th International Banking Forum held in Baku on Tuesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the IFC is implementing projects in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Ukraine with financial support from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

"Work is being carried out across four main areas. One of the priorities is improving legislation and the regulatory framework; in this regard, the IFC is working closely with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Other areas include the development of financial infrastructure, engagement with financial institutions, and work with large companies as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The IFC provides support to banks and other financial organizations, helping them expand their range of asset-based financing products. Particular attention is paid to the private sector, as large companies and enterprises are not always well-acquainted with such instruments or don't utilize them to their full potential," he said.

Discussing the potential for factoring in Azerbaijan, he highlighted a significant gap between the figures for the country and those for Europe.

"In Europe, this indicator averages 12–13%, whereas in Azerbaijan it is currently below 1%. We therefore believe that there is substantial potential for the development of factoring in Azerbaijan. The growth of supply chain finance can benefit all market participants, including small and large businesses, financial institutions, and the Central Bank. Furthermore, the presence of financial infrastructure elements, such as a registry, helps to mitigate risks," he added.