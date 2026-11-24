MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan are focusing joint efforts on reaching the target set by their presidents to increase bilateral trade turnover to $3 billion by 2030, according to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan.

The prospects for achieving this goal and expanding trade, investment cooperation and joint projects were discussed during a meeting between Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kyrgyz Republic Abylkair Skakov on November 23, 2026.

Particular attention during the talks was paid to the dynamics of mutual trade, as Kazakhstan remains one of Kyrgyzstan's key trading partners. Two-way trade turnover increased 2.3-fold between 2021 and 2025, and reached $1.4 billion in January–August 2026.

Sydykov highlighted the high level of relations between the two countries and the importance of further strengthening their economic partnership. Both sides expressed interest in expanding trade and economic ties, deepening practical cooperation and implementing mutually beneficial initiatives.

Kazakhstan consistently ranks among Kyrgyzstan's top three trading partners alongside Russia and China, accounting for over 10% of Kyrgyzstan's total foreign trade turnover.

Bilateral trade is driven primarily by exports of Kyrgyz agricultural products, dairy goods, textiles, mineral resources and construction materials, as well as imports of Kazakh wheat, flour, petroleum products, coal and industrial equipment.

Both countries interact closely within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which facilitates the free movement of goods, services, capital and labor across their shared border.