MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas and Italy's Eni have completed construction of a 120 MW gas-fired power plant in Zhanaozen, Mangystau Region, as part of a 247 MW hybrid energy complex.

According to the country's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas, the facility began supplying its first commercial electricity in July 2026. Its total power generation has since exceeded 26 million kWh.

The gas-fired plant includes a turbine hall, administrative and service buildings, storage facilities, a gas pipeline, a substation and a 110 kV transmission line. More than 3 million work hours were completed at the site without injuries resulting in lost working time.

The facility is part of a hybrid power complex combining three generation sources: a 50 MW solar power plant, a 120 MW gas-fired plant and a 77 MW wind farm.

The solar power plant, the first component of the complex, was commissioned in September 2025 and has generated around 93 million kWh of electricity.

Construction of the wind farm is ongoing. The main civil works are expected to be completed by the end of 2026, with the installation of the first wind turbines scheduled to begin afterward. The facility is expected to enter operation in 2027.

Once all three components are operational, the complex is expected to provide 77 permanent jobs and ensure a stable electricity supply to KazMunayGas subsidiaries in the region, including Ozenmunaigas and KazGPZ.

KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov said that renewable sources would account for around 35% of the complex's electricity generation once the entire facility is operational. He added that the project contributes to Kazakhstan's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.