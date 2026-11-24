MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and Uzbekistan's Academy of Public Policy and Administration have signed a memorandum of cooperation to strengthen public officials' skills in developing, structuring and financing investment projects.

According to Uzbekistan's Academy of Public Policy and Administration, the agreement was signed by EDB Chairman of the Management Board Nikolai Podguzov and Academy Rector Jasur Salikhov during the bank delegation's visit to Uzbekistan.

Under the agreement, the parties will organize short-term training programs for public officials with the participation of EDB experts. The Academy will also develop a specialized course for its master's students covering investment project preparation and structuring, as well as the selection of financing mechanisms.

The cooperation will further include a training-of-trainers program for the Academy's faculty and representatives of other public administration academies in the region. Students and faculty members will also be able to participate in the EDB's specialized educational events.

Salikhov said the partnership would bring international expertise and practical experience in investment project implementation into the Academy's training programs.

He noted that Presidential Decree No. UP-78 of May 5, 2025, set the Academy's priorities for preparing a new generation of public sector leaders. Its master's programs focus on developing the management skills of future executives, while retraining and professional development programs aim to strengthen the capabilities of current officials at ministries, agencies and local government bodies.

"Cooperation with the Eurasian Development Bank will allow us to integrate international expertise and investment project experience into the educational process. Analysis of real-world projects will help participants develop practical skills in assessing investment initiatives, selecting financing mechanisms and making economically sound management decisions," Salikhov said.

The partnership is also expected to strengthen professional ties among public officials from Uzbekistan and other EDB member countries and promote the exchange of experience in investment project development.