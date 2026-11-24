MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALENCIA, Spain, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turbo Energy, S.A. (Nasdaq: TURB) (“Turbo Energy” or the“Company”), a global technology integrator specializing in AI-driven storage and energy management solutions, today announced that it received a notification letter (the“Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated November 20, 2026, indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. This press release is issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure upon receipt of a deficiency notification.

The Notice states that the closing bid price of the Company's American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) was below $1.00 per ADS for 30 consecutive business days, from October 9, 2026, through November 19, 2026.

The Notice does not constitute an immediate delisting determination and has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's ADSs, which will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol“TURB,” subject to continued compliance with other applicable listing requirements.

Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), Turbo Energy has an initial 180-calendar-day period, ending May 19, 2027, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company's ADSs must be at least $1.00 per ADS for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days during the compliance period, subject to Nasdaq's discretion to require a longer period.

If the Company does not regain compliance during the initial compliance period, it may be eligible for an additional 180-calendar-day compliance period or may face delisting. Eligibility would depend on the Company meeting the applicable market value of publicly held shares requirement and all other initial listing standards of the Nasdaq Capital Market, except for the minimum bid price requirement, and providing written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, including by effecting a reverse stock split if necessary.

Turbo Energy intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ADSs and evaluate available options to regain compliance within the applicable period.

The Company remains focused on executing its business strategy, advancing its intelligent energy storage and energy management solutions, and serving its customers across its markets. The Notice does not directly affect the Company's day-to-day business operations.

There can be no assurance that the Company will regain compliance within the initial compliance period or qualify for any additional compliance period, if applicable.

About Turbo Energy, S.A.

Founded in 2013, Turbo Energy, S.A. (Nasdaq: TURB) is a global technology integrator specializing in AI-driven storage and energy management solutions. The Company integrates advanced battery storage, proprietary software and energy management systems into intelligent energy solutions that help residential, commercial and industrial customers optimize energy consumption, reduce costs, improve resilience and maximize the value of their energy assets.

As part of Umbrella Global Energy, Turbo Energy plays a strategic role in driving innovation in intelligent energy storage, electrification and software-defined energy management, primarily in Europe and Latin America, and has commenced initial activities in the United States. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's intentions, plans and ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, the potential availability of an additional compliance period, and the continued listing of the Company's ADSs on the Nasdaq Capital Market. These statements can generally be identified by terms such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including fluctuations in the market price of the Company's ADSs, the Company's ability to satisfy Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, the possibility that the Company may not regain compliance within the applicable compliance period or qualify for an additional compliance period, and the risk of delisting if compliance is not regained. Additional risks and uncertainties are described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Turbo Energy | Investor Relations

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Website: investors.turbo-e.com