(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Closed $23.0 million initial public offering and listed on NYSE American; ended the period with $18.7 million in cash and cash equivalents Advanced the Itarantim Project in Brazil with new terbium and yttrium discoveries, deep drilling, in-situ recovery field trials, and engineering and metallurgical programs with Hatch, ANSTO and WSP SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMC Rare Earths Ltd (NYSE American: IMC) (“IMC” or the“Company”), a mineral exploration and development company advancing the Itarantim ionic adsorption clay rare earth project in Brazil, today announced its financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2026. Key Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents of $18.7 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $2.7 million as of March 31, 2026

Operating loss of $6.6 million and net loss of $24.1 million, which includes $17.3 million of non-cash fair value losses on warrants and a royalty option

Net cash used in operating activities of $3.5 million for the six months ended September 30, 2026 Continued to advance exploration, metallurgical testwork and engineering studies at the Itarantim Project in Brazil

First Half Business Updates

Completed initial public offering and began trading on NYSE American, raising aggregate gross proceeds of $23.0 million

Reported laboratory metallurgical testwork results on material from the Itarantim Project, including results supporting further evaluation of in-situ recovery (“ISR”) Engaged ANSTO Minerals for further metallurgical work

Recent Developments

Reported new terbium and yttrium mineralization from exploratory drilling at Block H and Block D

Announced a deeper drilling program at Block D and advanced a WSP-led ISR field program at Block A Appointed Hatch to conduct a scoping study of mining and recovery options, and expanded the ANSTO metallurgical program

Further details are available in the Company's press releases at ir.imcrareearths.com. Upcoming Milestones

December 2026 and January 2027: ANSTO process development, subject to sample receipt

First quarter of 2027: start of ISR injection testing at Block A

First quarter of 2027: targeted completion of the Hatch scoping study

March 2027: start of batch MREC production at ANSTO from Block H material

Updated mineral resource estimate and technical report summary, to be provided separately from this release Ongoing: infill and step-out drilling at Block H and step-out drilling at Block D

Updated Mineral Resource Estimate This press release reports the Company's financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2026 only. It does not contain, update or modify any mineral resource estimate for the Itarantim Project, and nothing in it should be read as doing so. The Company expects to complete an updated mineral resource estimate and accompanying technical report summary prepared under Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K for the Itarantim Project. These will be provided separately when available and are not part of this release. Financial Highlights IMC is a pre-revenue company and has not commenced mining operations. The Company's interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and are unaudited. All amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Six months ended

September 30, 2026 Six months ended

September 30, 2025 Exploration and evaluation expenses $ (1,899,067 ) $ (655,640 ) General and administrative expenses $ (4,711,407 ) $ (89,245 ) Operating loss $ (6,610,474 ) $ (744,885 ) Other income, gains or losses, net $ (17,337,380 ) $ (77 ) Net loss $ (24,065,146 ) $ (857,724 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.23 ) $ (0.01 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (3,546,681 ) $ (685,236 )





September 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,733,180 $ 2,726,252







Exploration and evaluation expenses were $1.9 million, compared to $0.7 million in the prior-year period, and consisted of geological consulting services at the Itarantim Project. The Company expenses all exploration and evaluation costs as incurred.

General and administrative expenses were $4.7 million, compared to $0.1 million in the prior-year period. The increase reflects the Company's transition to a public company and included $1.7 million of non-cash share-based payments, $1.0 million of salaries, allowances and benefits, and $1.6 million of professional fees, of which $0.9 million were IPO-related costs charged to profit or loss.

Other income, gains or losses was a net loss of $17.3 million, primarily comprising non-cash fair value losses of $10.9 million on the warrants issued to Americas Rare Earths Holdings Ltd, $6.3 million on the royalty option held by Mineradora Havilah Importação e Exportação Ltda and $0.3 million on the St. James Place Ltd warrants before their reclassification to equity. Americas Rare Earths Holdings Ltd and Havilah are entities controlled by Mr. Scolaro. These remeasurements did not involve an operating cash outflow.

Operating loss; Net loss. Operating loss was $6.6 million and net loss was $24.1 million, which includes $17.3 million of non-cash fair value losses on warrants and a royalty option discussed above.

Net cash used in operating activities was $3.5 million, compared to $0.7 million in the prior-year period. Cash and cash equivalents were $18.7 million as of September 30, 2026, comprising $9.4 million of cash and $9.4 million of money market funds. The Company believes this is sufficient to fund its operations for twelve months from the date its interim financial statements were signed.



The Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated and combined financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the six months ended September 30, 2026 have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K and are available at and on the Company's investor relations website at ir.imcrareearths.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's exploration and development plans; the timing, scope and results of drilling, metallurgical testwork, in-situ recovery field trials, the Hatch scoping study and the ANSTO program; the production of mixed rare earth carbonate samples; the timing, completion and results of an updated mineral resource estimate and technical report summary; the selection of a development pathway; the sufficiency of the Company's cash and cash equivalents and the funding of its work program; and the Company's future business plans. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“target,”“will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, among others: the Company's pre-revenue stage and history of losses; its need for additional capital and its ability to continue as a going concern; the economic viability of the Itarantim Project; geological and metallurgical variability; permeability and groundwater conditions; differences between laboratory and field performance; the ability to obtain and maintain permits and licenses; reliance on third parties; infrastructure and labor; community relations; weather; changes in environmental and mining laws; rare earth prices and demand; changes in the fair value of the Company's warrant and royalty option liabilities; and adverse changes in U.S.–Brazil trade relations. No assurance can be given that a preferred recovery route will prove technically or economically viable. Schedules and targets are estimates and may change.

Additional risks are described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Resources and Exploration Results

The Company's mineral resource at the Itarantim Project of approximately 1.1 billion tonnes is classified entirely as Inferred. Inferred mineral resources are too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them, have no demonstrated economic viability, and may not be upgraded to the Indicated or Measured categories. The Company has no mineral reserves.

This press release is an earnings release and does not present or update a mineral resource estimate. The Company's expected updated mineral resource estimate and technical report summary will be provided separately. There can be no assurance as to the timing or results of that estimate, or that it will differ from the Company's existing estimate.

The Block H and Block D results described in this press release are previously reported exploration results. The potential quantity and grade of these zones is conceptual, exploration has been insufficient to estimate a mineral resource in either area, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the estimation of a mineral resource. Deeper drilling may improve geological understanding but does not establish an increase in mineral resource size or grade. No economic study has been completed for Block H or Block D.

Laboratory and batch testwork results do not establish field-scale or commercial recovery, product acceptance or economic viability.

About IMC Rare Earths Ltd

IMC Rare Earths Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the exploration, development and long-term supply of rare earth elements. Its principal project is the Itarantim Project, an ionic adsorption clay rare earth deposit in the states of Bahia and Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Company is focused on strategically important rare earth elements, including dysprosium, terbium and yttrium, which have applications in advanced technologies and industrial manufacturing.

Investor Relations Contact

IMC Rare Earths Ltd

Investor Relations

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IMC Rare Earths Ltd - Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Loss

(U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Six months ended

September 30, 2026 Six months ended

September 30, 2025 Exploration and evaluation expenses (1,899,067 ) (655,640 ) General and administrative expenses (4,711,407 ) (89,245 ) Operating loss (6,610,474 ) (744,885 ) Finance cost (117,292 ) (112,762 ) Other income, gains or losses, net (17,337,380 ) (77 ) Loss before tax (24,065,146 ) (857,724 ) Income tax expense - - Net loss and total comprehensive loss (24,065,146 ) (857,724 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.23 ) (0.01 ) Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding 102,682,514 100,000,000





IMC Rare Earths Ltd - Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Financial Position

(U.S. dollars)

September 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 Assets Prepayments 437,864 117,156 Amounts due from related parties 59,692 50,777 Marketable securities 9,350,781 2,716,949 Cash 9,382,399 9,303 Total current assets and total assets 19,230,736 2,894,185 Liabilities Trade and other payables 1,033,009 679,794 Amounts due to related parties 367,360 371,050 Royalty option liability 8,543,000 2,273,000 Warrant liability 14,704,936 3,785,924 Loans from related party (current) 2,939,386 - Total current liabilities 27,587,691 7,109,768 Loans from related party (non-current) - 2,877,995 Total liabilities 27,587,691 9,987,763 Equity (deficit) Share capital 10,570 - Share premium 21,853,999 1,087,486 Capital reserve 504,451 387,321 Share option reserve 1,688,576 - Warrant reserve 4,037,886 - Accumulated losses (36,452,437 ) (8,568,385 ) Total deficit (8,356,955 ) (7,093,578 )





IMC Rare Earths Ltd - Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Cash Flows

(U.S. dollars)

Six months ended

September 30, 2026 Six months ended

September 30, 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the period (24,065,146 ) (857,724 ) Imputed interest expense on loans from related party 117,130 112,740 Transaction costs of global offerings charged to profit or loss 878,584 - Share-based payments expenses 1,688,576 - Losses on fair value changes 17,418,102 - Increase in prepayments (424,537 ) - Increase in trade and other payables 853,215 45,821 Decrease (increase) in amounts due to related parties (12,605 ) 13,927 Net cash outflow from operating activities (3,546,681 ) (685,236 ) Cash flows from financing activities Loans from related party 61,391 788,302 Issue of shares from global offerings 23,000,000 - Payments of transaction costs of global offerings (3,507,782 ) (70,000 ) Net cash inflow from financing activities 19,553,609 718,302 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 16,006,928 33,066 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,726,252 296 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 18,733,180 33,362