IMC Rare Earths Reports 2026 Half-Year Financial Results
| Six months ended
September 30, 2026
| Six months ended
September 30, 2025
|Exploration and evaluation expenses
|$
|(1,899,067
|)
|$
|(655,640
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|$
|(4,711,407
|)
|$
|(89,245
|)
|Operating loss
|$
|(6,610,474
|)
|$
|(744,885
|)
|Other income, gains or losses, net
|$
|(17,337,380
|)
|$
|(77
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(24,065,146
|)
|$
|(857,724
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(3,546,681
|)
|$
|(685,236
|)
|September 30, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|18,733,180
|$
|2,726,252
- Exploration and evaluation expenses were $1.9 million, compared to $0.7 million in the prior-year period, and consisted of geological consulting services at the Itarantim Project. The Company expenses all exploration and evaluation costs as incurred. General and administrative expenses were $4.7 million, compared to $0.1 million in the prior-year period. The increase reflects the Company's transition to a public company and included $1.7 million of non-cash share-based payments, $1.0 million of salaries, allowances and benefits, and $1.6 million of professional fees, of which $0.9 million were IPO-related costs charged to profit or loss. Other income, gains or losses was a net loss of $17.3 million, primarily comprising non-cash fair value losses of $10.9 million on the warrants issued to Americas Rare Earths Holdings Ltd, $6.3 million on the royalty option held by Mineradora Havilah Importação e Exportação Ltda and $0.3 million on the St. James Place Ltd warrants before their reclassification to equity. Americas Rare Earths Holdings Ltd and Havilah are entities controlled by Mr. Scolaro. These remeasurements did not involve an operating cash outflow. Operating loss; Net loss. Operating loss was $6.6 million and net loss was $24.1 million, which includes $17.3 million of non-cash fair value losses on warrants and a royalty option discussed above. Net cash used in operating activities was $3.5 million, compared to $0.7 million in the prior-year period. Cash and cash equivalents were $18.7 million as of September 30, 2026, comprising $9.4 million of cash and $9.4 million of money market funds. The Company believes this is sufficient to fund its operations for twelve months from the date its interim financial statements were signed.
The Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated and combined financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the six months ended September 30, 2026 have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K and are available at and on the Company's investor relations website at ir.imcrareearths.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's exploration and development plans; the timing, scope and results of drilling, metallurgical testwork, in-situ recovery field trials, the Hatch scoping study and the ANSTO program; the production of mixed rare earth carbonate samples; the timing, completion and results of an updated mineral resource estimate and technical report summary; the selection of a development pathway; the sufficiency of the Company's cash and cash equivalents and the funding of its work program; and the Company's future business plans. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“target,”“will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, among others: the Company's pre-revenue stage and history of losses; its need for additional capital and its ability to continue as a going concern; the economic viability of the Itarantim Project; geological and metallurgical variability; permeability and groundwater conditions; differences between laboratory and field performance; the ability to obtain and maintain permits and licenses; reliance on third parties; infrastructure and labor; community relations; weather; changes in environmental and mining laws; rare earth prices and demand; changes in the fair value of the Company's warrant and royalty option liabilities; and adverse changes in U.S.–Brazil trade relations. No assurance can be given that a preferred recovery route will prove technically or economically viable. Schedules and targets are estimates and may change.
Additional risks are described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.
Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Resources and Exploration Results
The Company's mineral resource at the Itarantim Project of approximately 1.1 billion tonnes is classified entirely as Inferred. Inferred mineral resources are too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them, have no demonstrated economic viability, and may not be upgraded to the Indicated or Measured categories. The Company has no mineral reserves.
This press release is an earnings release and does not present or update a mineral resource estimate. The Company's expected updated mineral resource estimate and technical report summary will be provided separately. There can be no assurance as to the timing or results of that estimate, or that it will differ from the Company's existing estimate.
The Block H and Block D results described in this press release are previously reported exploration results. The potential quantity and grade of these zones is conceptual, exploration has been insufficient to estimate a mineral resource in either area, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the estimation of a mineral resource. Deeper drilling may improve geological understanding but does not establish an increase in mineral resource size or grade. No economic study has been completed for Block H or Block D.
Laboratory and batch testwork results do not establish field-scale or commercial recovery, product acceptance or economic viability.
About IMC Rare Earths Ltd
IMC Rare Earths Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the exploration, development and long-term supply of rare earth elements. Its principal project is the Itarantim Project, an ionic adsorption clay rare earth deposit in the states of Bahia and Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Company is focused on strategically important rare earth elements, including dysprosium, terbium and yttrium, which have applications in advanced technologies and industrial manufacturing.
Investor Relations Contact
IMC Rare Earths Ltd
Investor Relations
...
IMC Rare Earths Ltd - Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Loss
(U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)
| Six months ended
September 30, 2026
| Six months ended
September 30, 2025
|Exploration and evaluation expenses
|(1,899,067
|)
|(655,640
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(4,711,407
|)
|(89,245
|)
|Operating loss
|(6,610,474
|)
|(744,885
|)
|Finance cost
|(117,292
|)
|(112,762
|)
|Other income, gains or losses, net
|(17,337,380
|)
|(77
|)
|Loss before tax
|(24,065,146
|)
|(857,724
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|Net loss and total comprehensive loss
|(24,065,146
|)
|(857,724
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|(0.23
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding
|102,682,514
|100,000,000
IMC Rare Earths Ltd - Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Financial Position
(U.S. dollars)
|September 30, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|Assets
|Prepayments
|437,864
|117,156
|Amounts due from related parties
|59,692
|50,777
|Marketable securities
|9,350,781
|2,716,949
|Cash
|9,382,399
|9,303
|Total current assets and total assets
|19,230,736
|2,894,185
|Liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|1,033,009
|679,794
|Amounts due to related parties
|367,360
|371,050
|Royalty option liability
|8,543,000
|2,273,000
|Warrant liability
|14,704,936
|3,785,924
|Loans from related party (current)
|2,939,386
|-
|Total current liabilities
|27,587,691
|7,109,768
|Loans from related party (non-current)
|-
|2,877,995
|Total liabilities
|27,587,691
|9,987,763
|Equity (deficit)
|Share capital
|10,570
|-
|Share premium
|21,853,999
|1,087,486
|Capital reserve
|504,451
|387,321
|Share option reserve
|1,688,576
|-
|Warrant reserve
|4,037,886
|-
|Accumulated losses
|(36,452,437
|)
|(8,568,385
|)
|Total deficit
|(8,356,955
|)
|(7,093,578
|)
IMC Rare Earths Ltd - Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Cash Flows
(U.S. dollars)
| Six months ended
September 30, 2026
| Six months ended
September 30, 2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Loss for the period
|(24,065,146
|)
|(857,724
|)
|Imputed interest expense on loans from related party
|117,130
|112,740
|Transaction costs of global offerings charged to profit or loss
|878,584
|-
|Share-based payments expenses
|1,688,576
|-
|Losses on fair value changes
|17,418,102
|-
|Increase in prepayments
|(424,537
|)
|-
|Increase in trade and other payables
|853,215
|45,821
|Decrease (increase) in amounts due to related parties
|(12,605
|)
|13,927
|Net cash outflow from operating activities
|(3,546,681
|)
|(685,236
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Loans from related party
|61,391
|788,302
|Issue of shares from global offerings
|23,000,000
|-
|Payments of transaction costs of global offerings
|(3,507,782
|)
|(70,000
|)
|Net cash inflow from financing activities
|19,553,609
|718,302
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|16,006,928
|33,066
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|2,726,252
|296
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|18,733,180
|33,362
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment