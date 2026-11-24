MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The initiative provided food and daily necessities for 50 women and children, followed by further food distribution for people experiencing homelessness and hunger.

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 50 women and children experiencing homelessness in Addis Ababa, an Ultima Philanthropies outreach on 22 November 2026 brought food and essential supplies intended to support them for the month ahead. Held at Kengya Wefcho Bet, Woreda 02, Lemi Kura, Addis Ababa, the initiative put practical assistance and respect for human dignity at the centre of a day dedicated to people facing hardship.

During the morning, Ultima Philanthropies distributed food and everyday necessities, including oil, bread, blankets and quilts. Children were delighted to receive the supplies, which offered nourishment and warmth amid difficult living conditions. The distribution addressed several immediate needs together, combining food support with bedding and other essentials for daily life.









Providing supplies for a month gave the morning initiative a purpose that extended beyond the day of distribution. The assistance aimed to ease the daily pressure of securing basic necessities and offer recipients greater certainty about meeting their needs in the weeks ahead.

In the afternoon, the outreach continued with food distribution for other people living on the streets and facing hunger and food insecurity. This extended the day's assistance beyond the initial group of women and children, reaching others in the neighbourhood who were struggling to obtain enough food.

“Every act of giving should carry purpose by reaching people where support is needed most,” said Jane Brown, Head of Philanthropy at Ultima Philanthropies.“In Addis Ababa, that meant helping people meet their immediate needs with food, warmth and everyday essentials. We believe meaningful support must respect each person's dignity and help create possibilities for growth and a brighter future.”

The initiative reflected Ultima Philanthropies' approach to turning compassion into useful, tangible support. Its value lay in addressing the realities of daily life: having something to eat, access to basic supplies and a blanket for warmth. Respect for each recipient's dignity remained central to the purpose of that support.

Access to these essentials is a foundation for wellbeing and the ability to look beyond immediate hardship. Through its Addis Ababa outreach, Ultima Philanthropies put that principle into practice-providing relief for the present and a measure of support for the days ahead.

About Ultima Philanthropies

Ultima Philanthropies is dedicated to bringing meaningful support to people and communities where it is needed most. It transforms compassion into opportunities for growth, dignity, and a brighter future, guided by the vision of a world where no one is left in the dark and everyone has the opportunity to discover their potential and find their own light.

Media Contact:

Jane Brown

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