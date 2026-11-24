MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The collaboration combines Ambarella's power-efficient edge AI silicon and CooperTM Developer Platform with Sigma Connectivity's product design, systems engineering, validation and industrialization services and is intended to shorten the path from edge AI concept to production-ready product

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and LUND, Sweden, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, and Sigma Connectivity, a global design house and engineering services group, today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the development and industrialization of edge AI products. The collaboration is intended to help OEMs and enterprises move from AI concepts and prototypes to production-ready edge AI products. Ambarella will provide the edge AI silicon and the software development platform, while Sigma Connectivity will contribute the product design, systems engineering, integration, validation and industrialization work that turns a prototype into a manufacturable product.

Ambarella's edge AI SoCs integrate camera perception, AI acceleration, CPUs and video encoding on a single low-power chip, while its X7 AI accelerator brings the company's third-generation CVflow® engine to Arm and x86 host processors. A common CVflow architecture and a shared software environment serve Ambarella's entire edge AI SoC portfolio. This allows perception software and development workflows to carry forward as a product line scales up in performance or shifts to a more cost-efficient structure.

Sigma Connectivity's more than 700 engineers engage with customers throughout every phase of the product development cycle, from idea generation to the launch of the finished product. Its engineering services span camera and computer vision, optics design and tuning, audio, cellular and local connectivity, electronic and mechanical design, antenna design, embedded software, and AI and machine learning. This broad competence enables the development of sophisticated, highly integrated connected products and intelligent edge solutions. The company's advanced design, test and verification laboratories further enable prototypes and complete solutions to be evaluated against demanding performance requirements and compliance standards before entering mass production. Sigma Connectivity brings extensive end-to-end product development expertise to the partnership, leveraging over a decade of experience supporting customers from early concept and system architecture through product design, verification, industrialization and volume production.

Under the collaboration, the two companies intend to simplify the integration of AI compute into next-generation intelligent products and to reduce the engineering complexity, development risk, and time to deployment that OEMs and enterprises confront when adding AI capabilities to a product. The work is designed to support the product lifecycle from early architecture definition and prototyping through validation and manufacturing readiness. Sigma Connectivity's engineering teams plan to utilize the CooperTM Developer Platform and the Ambarella Developer Zone (“DevZone”), which brings optimized models, agentic blueprints, developer kits, documentation and technical resources into a single environment, so that a customer's program begins on a mature software foundation.

Demand for AI inference and decision-making on the device itself continues to grow in applications that require low latency, power efficiency, real-time perception, and local processing of sensor data. For example, a mobile robot in a warehouse, a drone surveying critical infrastructure, or a device using machine vision on a production line must perceive its environment, make sense of the information gathered by its sensors, and then take appropriate action, all within a rigid power budget and a limited response time. Ambarella and Sigma Connectivity plan to help customers integrate computer vision, multimodal AI, and emerging Physical AI workloads into purpose-built products intended for deployment in these challenging, real-world scenarios.

“The work performed by a design house helps determine whether an edge AI concept becomes a viable commercial product or remains a lab demonstration,” said Fermi Wang, President and CEO of Ambarella.“Sigma Connectivity has ushered connected products into production for more than a decade, in consumer, industrial, automotive and medical markets. Under this collaboration, its engineers can perform this work on a proven edge AI platform with more than 50 million edge AI SoCs shipped. Our shared goal is to shorten the interval between a first prototype developed on Ambarella silicon and a deployment-worthy product that is ready for volume manufacturing.”

“We see a clear shift toward intelligent products that can see, understand and act in real time, with AI processing increasingly moving directly to the edge,” said Bhavin Patel, CEO of Sigma Connectivity.“Physical AI accelerates this shift and creates new demands for both compute performance and power efficiency. Ambarella's silicon delivers the performance per watt these products require, while the Cooper Developer Platform provides our engineers with validated models and a field-proven software stack. By combining this platform with Sigma Connectivity's end-to-end product development capabilities, we can give customers a faster and more reliable path from AI innovation to industrialized products ready for the market.”

The companies plan to pursue joint customer engagements and to evaluate reference designs, proof-of-concept projects, and reusable engineering frameworks, allowing the engineering work for one program to shorten the time-to-market of the next. Sigma Connectivity's offices in Europe, the Middle East, and North America are expected to support regional OEM and enterprise customers as those engagements develop.

About Ambarella

With an installed base of more than 50 million AI SoC units, Ambarella's products are utilized in a wide variety of physical edge AI applications, spanning edge endpoint and edge infrastructure use cases including physical security, vehicle safety, telematics, autonomy, portable video, aerial drones, and other emerging robotic applications. Building on this footprint, Ambarella offers a full-stack edge AI platform, from highly optimized silicon and programmable software to AI agentic frameworks that coordinate perception, decision-making and control across devices. Ambarella's low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) integrate proprietary and highly efficient perception and deep learning neural network AI accelerators, enabling electronic systems to become more productive with partial or complete levels of machine autonomy. For more information, please visit

About Sigma Connectivity

Sigma Connectivity is a leading engineering services company that collaborates with some of the world's most innovative technology companies. By combining deep engineering expertise with state-of-the-art laboratories, we help our clients transform ideas into successful, market-ready products. Our work spans the entire product development lifecycle, from concept and system architecture through development, verification, industrialization and lifecycle support. We enable innovation across industries including consumer electronics, IoT, MedTech and mission-critical solutions.

Our capabilities cover software, hardware and production technology. We develop scalable software solutions from kernel to cloud and design advanced hardware systems across areas such as RF, electronics and mechanical design, delivering complete, integrated products.

Driven by curiosity and engineering excellence, we work closely with our customers to turn bold ideas into reality.

Your Vision. Our Engineering.

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Media Contacts

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