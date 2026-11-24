MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Company to complete sale transaction and reduce debt through court-supervised sale transaction

Dealerships remain open for account servicing and customers should keep making payments the same way and on the same schedule as usual

Under the proposed Plan, which is subject to Court approval, trade creditors would be paid in full

The ACMAT securitization trusts are not debtors in the Chapter 11 cases, and the Company is seeking Court authority to continue servicing the securitized receivables held by the trusts in the ordinary course

ROGERS, Ark., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) (“Car-Mart” or the“Company”), today announced that the Company has entered into an asset purchase agreement to sell substantially all of the Company's assets to Cardinal Asset Holdings LLC and certain of its affiliates (collectively,“Cardinal Holdings” or the“Buyer”), a well-capitalized ownership group led by a deeply experienced executive team that collectively has more than 100 years leading companies in the automotive retail and consumer finance industries. The parties intend to implement the transaction through a pre-packaged Chapter 11 process. Accordingly, today the Company and certain of its subsidiaries filed petitions to restructure under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the“Court”). The Company also filed a proposed pre-packaged Chapter 11 plan (the“Plan”) that, among other things, proposes to pay general unsecured claims in full. The Plan remains subject to Court approval.

The announcement follows a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives led by the Special Committee of the Company's board of directors, with the goal of maximizing value for all stakeholders and ensuring the continuation of the essential services Car-Mart provides to its customers. Prior to filing, the Company's advisors conducted a robust marketing process that engaged a broad range of potential strategic and financial parties.

Cardinal Holdings, whose leadership includes a former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of America's Car-Mart and executives with decades of experience in automotive retail and consumer finance, will serve as the“stalking horse” bidder, setting the value floor for the sale process, while giving other potential buyers the opportunity to come forward with higher or better offers.

“Over the past several months, our Special Committee and board have worked through the full range of options available to us. This transaction provides a committed buyer for the business and the financing to rebuild our inventory,” said Doug Campbell, Chief Executive Officer.“With this new capital, we are restocking our lots ahead of tax season, so our customers will find a wider selection of vehicles and we can welcome more new customers through our doors. Our associates have carried this company through a difficult year, and they continue to show up for our customers and for each other. We are grateful for their dedication.”

"We believe strongly in Car-Mart and the opportunity to build on its more than four decades of serving customers and communities," said Chad Melchi, a principal of Cardinal Holdings. "Car-Mart has a trusted brand, a loyal customer base, and a dedicated team. We're grateful for the associates who have stood by this business during a difficult period, and we see real opportunity ahead for the people who will build the Company's next chapter with us. Our group brings significant financial capital and a leadership team with deep experience operating and growing successful businesses in consumer finance and automotive retail, including buy here, pay here, and we plan to continue the restocking now underway so customers have more vehicles to choose from. We look forward to working through the Court-supervised process and completing the transaction."

Throughout the process, America's Car-Mart's dealerships will remain open and will continue to serve its communities. The Company will continue servicing accounts as they have throughout Car-Mart's review of strategic alternatives, and customers should keep making payments the same way and on the same schedule as usual. Customers' vehicle service contracts and accident protection plans remain in place, and the Company has asked the Court for approval to continue these and other customer programs as usual. The Company's ACMAT securitization trusts, which are separate special-purpose entities sponsored by America's Car-Mart, are not debtors in the Chapter 11 cases. The ACMAT notes are obligations of the applicable issuing trust, and payable from the receivables and other assets held by that trust, are not general obligations of, or guaranteed by, America's Car-Mart. The Company has asked the Court for authority to continue servicing the securitized receivables held by the trusts and remitting collections to the applicable trust accounts in the ordinary course. Questions about noteholder rights or other matters under the securitization documents should be directed to the indenture trustee. America's Car-Mart cannot provide investment advice, and holders are encouraged to consult with their financial and legal advisors before making any decision regarding their holdings.

The Company has filed customary motions with the Court seeking authority to continue operating in the ordinary course, including to continue paying employees' wages and benefits, honoring customer programs, and continuing to service customer accounts, including securitized accounts. With the new capital being provided, the Company expects to have sufficient resources to continue to pay vendors and suppliers in the ordinary course throughout the Chapter 11 process. Under the Plan, which is subject to Court approval, trade creditors would be paid in full in the ordinary course of business. In addition, the Plan contemplates $2.5 million for equity holders to be funded from the monetization of select assets excluded from the proposed sale transaction to the Buyer under the asset purchase agreement, with additional potential recovery to equity holders from the residual value, if any, in the proposed sale transaction. However, there can be no assurance that the transactions contemplated by the Plan will result in proceeds being available to distribute to common stockholders in the amount contemplated, or at all, after the Company's creditors are paid in full.

All documents filed in the Chapter 11 cases can be obtained free of charge on the case website maintained by the Company's claims and noticing agent, Omni Agent Solutions, Inc., or by calling at 866-205-3145 (U.S. and Canada) or 818-793-5130 (International).

The Company is advised by Mayer Brown LLP as legal counsel, Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc. as investment banker, and FTI Consulting as financial advisor. Cardinal Holdings is advised by Troutman Pepper Locke LLP as legal counsel and Stephens Inc. as investment banker.

About America's Car-Mart, Inc.

America's Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in 12 states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the“Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all its customers. For more information about America's Car-Mart, please visit our website at .

About Cardinal Holdings

Cardinal Holdings is a privately held investment group formed to acquire and operate America's Car-Mart. Its leadership includes Chad Melchi, a 20-year chief executive in buy here, pay here auto retail; Tilman J. "Skip" Falgout III, former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of America's Car-Mart; Ted Saunders, Chief Executive Officer of Snap Finance; and Robert Hennessy of the Atlanta family behind Hennessy Automobile Companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. Words such as“expects,”“believes,”“will,”“would,”“plans,”“intends,”“continue,”“remain,” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's anticipated sale of substantially all of its assets to Cardinal Holdings or another bidder, the process and timing for completing such transaction, anticipated additional financing to support the Company's business and operations during the transaction process, the Company's plans and expectations regarding its future business and operations, Cardinal Holdings' plans, strategies and expectations for the business and its operations following consummation of such transaction, if successful, and the distribution of proceeds, if any, to the Company's common stockholders following the transactions contemplated by the Plan.

Actual results and the timing of such results could materially differ from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including: the Company's ability to consummate a sale process for substantially all of its assets in a timely and orderly manner or at all; the risk that any sale transaction is on terms that are unfavorable to the Company or its stakeholders, or is not completed in a timely manner; the risk that the bankruptcy process will be disruptive to the Company's operations; the Company's substantial level of indebtedness and its ability to service that indebtedness; the Company's liquidity position and ability to fund its operations and obligations as they come due; the possibility that holders of the Company's common stock could experience a significant or complete loss of their investment as a result of the bankruptcy process and the anticipated sale transactions and whether there will be any remaining proceeds to distribute to common stockholders after all of the Company's creditors are first paid in full; the Company's ability to continue to meet the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Stock Market; the effect of the foregoing on the Company's relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, lenders, and other stakeholders; and the diversion of management's attention from ordinary-course business operations.

Additional risks include, without limitation: general economic conditions in the markets in which the Company operates, including but not limited to fluctuations in gas prices, grocery prices, and employment levels and inflationary pressure on operating costs; the availability of quality used vehicles at prices that will be affordable to the Company's customers, including the impacts of changes in new vehicle production and sales; the availability of credit facilities and other sources of financing on terms acceptable to the Company, and any increase in the cost of capital, to support the Company's business; the Company's ability to underwrite and collect its contracts effectively; competition; dependence on existing management; the ability to attract, develop, and retain qualified general managers; changes in consumer finance laws or regulations; future shutdowns of the federal government or changes to federal or state government assistance programs impacting the Company's customers; the ability to keep pace with technological advances and changes in consumer behavior affecting the Company's business; security breaches, cyber-attacks, or fraudulent activity; the occurrence and impact of any adverse weather events or other natural disasters affecting the Company's dealerships or customers; and additional risks described in more detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2026, the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), each of which can be found on the SEC's website, , or the investor relations section of the Company's website. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

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