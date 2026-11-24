MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a boutique law firm that focuses on corporate governance and merger litigation, is investigating the proposed acquisition of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) by Ithaca Holdings for $6.05 per Class A share in cash. The firm has already uncovered potential bases for claims of unfairness.

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The transaction, announced October 13, 2026, values Bumble at approximately $1.3 billion. According to Bumble's preliminary information statement, founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, through an affiliated entity, will roll 12 million shares-valued at $72.6 million at the merger price-into equity of the privately held company. By contrast, minority investors will receive cash and will not participate in Bumble's future ownership.

Bumble's SEC filings also state that stockholders holding a majority of Bumble's voting power (which includes Herd) approved the transaction by written consent shortly after signing. Thus, minority stockholders will not get to vote on the deal.

Julie & Holleman is examining whether the transaction provides fair value to public shareholders, whether the founder's rollover and other arrangements created interests different from those of unaffiliated shareholders, and whether the special committee's process and disclosures adequately protected those shareholders.

Bumble stockholders interested in discussing the transaction may contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or ..., or visit . Consultations are confidential, free, and without obligation.

ABOUT THE FIRM

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have secured hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit . This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Julie & Holleman LLP

W. Scott Holleman, Esq.

157 East 86th Street

4th Floor

New York, NY 10028

(929) 415-1020

